Zach Schiffman And Reid Pope Present COMEDIANS EARNESTLY SINGING MUSICAL THEATER At Joe's Pub

Joe's Pub, a program of The Public Theatre, Zach Schiffman, and Reid Pope will present Comedians Earnestly Singing Musical Theater, a one-night-only showcase of comedians' secret musical theater talents, on February 7th, 2025. Inspired by Schiffman and Pope's lifelong “theater-kid” identities, the show will feature musical performances from a range of comics, with music direction by Richard Lowenburg.

The show will feature performances from Catherine Cohen (The Twist, She's Gorgeous on Netflix), Ivy Wolk (Anora), Josh Sharp (Dick's: The Musical), Richard Perez (I Have To Do This), Rachel Coster (Boy Room), and more.

Schiffman says: “This idea started when Reid and I attended the 2019 Jimmy Awards and noticed the balcony of the Minskoff was filled with comedians. We wanted to provide a home for these comedians to feed their musical theater impulses and we are so excited that Joe's Pub is going to be that home.”

From Pope: “Musical comedy is huge right now. We thought, why not eliminate the comedy and be earnest for once? Could be refreshing!”

Comedians Earnestly Singing Musical Theater plays Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette Street) on February 7th, 2025. The show is at 9:30 pm, and doors open at 9 pm. Tickets are $36 with a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.publictheater.org. For last-minute tickets, please visit The Public Theater's Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street. Web sales and phone sales end when doors open, and tickets may be available for in-person, walk-up sales right before the show begins.

MORE ABOUT ZACH SCHIFFMAN

Zach Schiffman is a comedian, writer, and producer in Brooklyn. He is a senior social editor at New York magazine and has produced digital for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and Tooning Out The News. His viral series for Grub Street “Impossible Tables” has garnered millions of views across social platforms. His writing appears in New York Magazine, Curbed, InStyle, Hey Alma, Interview Magazine, and more. His comedy has been featured in Vogue, Brooklyn Magazine, Theatrely, and Vulture. His new podcast Out of Breath, where he goes on a run while his guest is relaxing at home, is streaming on all podcast platforms.

MORE ABOUT REID POPE

Reid Pope is a comedian and playwright. They serve as the Head Writer and EP of Late Stage Live!: a trans-led monthly late-night comedy news show on Brooklyn public access. Their short film “Lesbian Jesus Is Pregnant With Vibes” recently premiered at NewFest and Jeremy O. Harris shortlisted their play amino for the 2024 Yale Drama Prize. In 2023, Reid's TV project Old Queens won the ATX TV Festival Pitch Competition. They've been featured in PAPER, Vulture, and named a New York Comedy Festival Creator To Watch.

MORE ABOUT JOE'S PUB

Joe's Pub is a performance venue within the legendary Public Theater. Located downtown, Joe's Pub hosts talent from all over the world. The iconic venue holds approximately 800 shows annually. Artists who have performed at Joe's Pub include: David Byrne, Anne Hathaway, Elvis Costello, Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Sarah Silverman, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, and more!

In their description of the venue, The Public Theater writes, “Named for Public Theater founder Joe Papp, Joe's Pub at The Public opened in 1998 and plays a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting young artists while providing established artists with an intimate space and superior acoustics to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub consistently presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom.”

