WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 4 to be Presented at 54 Below This Friday

Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers will take place at 54 Below on September 30th at 9:30pm.

It's an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Andrea Yohe. Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers - and be sure to connect with us on Instagram @womenofthewings.

Featuring performances by Kathryn Allison (Company, Disney's Aladdin), Amanda Briskin-Wallace, Maryanne Burr, Holly Hinchliffe, Erin Kommor (NBC'S Rise), Alicia Krakauer, Sejal Joshi, Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Molly Model, Avery Norris (Rosé All Day), Carolina Rial ("The Voice"), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (National Tour of The Color Purple) and Rebecca Zeller.

Celebrating the work of Barbara Anselmi, Nicolette Blount, Elspeth Collard, Rachel Covey, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Nico Juber, Madeline Myers, Sam Rosenblatt, and Kira Stone.