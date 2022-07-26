WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 4 at 54 Below To Feature The Work of Nico Juber

The work of Nico Juber will presented at 54 Below as part of Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on September 30th at 9:30pm.

Nico Juber (she/her) is a musical theatre composer, lyricist, bookwriter, and Millennial mother of two. She won awards from the 2021 Drama League Light the Lights Songwriting Contest and the 2020 NAMT 15-Minute Musical Challenge. Her original musical comedy, Millennials Are Killing Musicals ('21 & '22 O'Neill NMTC semifinalist), has been featured as part of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series and presented recently in sold-out concerts at Feinstein's/Vitello's (L.A.) and 54 Below (NYC). She is a member of Dramatists Guild, ASCAP, Maestra, and Ring of Keys. http://nicojuber.com

Women of The Wings Volume 4 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

