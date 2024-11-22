WHEN I GROW UP Comes To The Green Room 42 Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present a fabulous cast in “When I Grow Up”. Enjoy an evening celebrating the iconic roles that inspire young performers to reach for the stars!

From Annie to Dorothy, Elphaba to Jack Kelly, these dream roles are more than just characters—they're the heartbeat of every young artist's journey in musical theatre. Watch as these talented performers transform into the heroes and heroines that sparked their passion for the stage, reminding us all that anything is possible when you dream big.

Hosted by Samantha Roberts, this magical night will showcase the power of imagination as artists step into roles that transcend typecasting, breaking boundaries and embracing the freedom of possibility. Whether they're performing as their childhood favorites or challenging expectations with unexpected casting, this evening promises to be a celebration of talent, resilience, and pure theatrical magic.

Rounding out the creative team, Grace Cutler (Associate Director), Mel Hardy (Stage Manager), and Abigail Canafe (music director) are joining Roberts. This event is produced by Something Better Productions.

Joining the cast, we have Matt Braddak, Charli Bush, Taylor Gray Cooper, Katerina Damm, Skylar Deming, Wesley Hodges, Savannah LaSalle, Raheem KD. Lee, Darren Lorenzo, Kristina Miller, Coyah Mosher, Ndanu Mutisya, Ryan Norton, Max Raymond, Katie Sacks, Lana Sage, Lyla Tsoikos, Mitchell Turner, Malaika Wanjiku, and Taylor Simon.

When I Grow Up plays Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave) on November 26th, 2024 at 9:30pm. Tickets and information are available at The Green Room 42 Tickets.

