Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VOCAL GUMBO Episode 17 Premieres Tonight

pixeltracker

Grammy winners, and up-and-coming superstars come together to produce DIY, at-home performances and collaborations.

Nov. 11, 2021  

VOCAL GUMBO Episode 17 Premieres Tonight

Vocal Gumbo: Episode 17 premieres tonight, Thursday, November 11 at 8PM ET at www.vocalgumbo.com.

Brainchild of respected and trusted singers - arrangers - producers Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices), Vocal Gumbo is a virtual music series created to bring the vocal music community together to inspire and entertain during uncertain times.

Forced off the road due to the global pandemic - Siegel and Kinhan pivoted and created a space online where living legends, Grammy winners, and up-and-coming superstars come together to produce DIY, at-home performances and collaborations.

If you are a lover of the vocal arts, you don't want to to miss Episode 17's all-star line up including: Mark Kibble, La Tanya Hall, Liane Carroll, Raul Midón, young artist, Georgia Heers, Jay Gradon, Andy Milne, Martin Bejerano, Addison Frei and MayTree.


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Reusable Tote Bag
Hadestown Reusable Tote Bag
Ain't Too Proud Sunshine Mask
Ain't Too Proud Sunshine Mask
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Hoodie
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Hoodie

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: All New Clips of the South Korean Production of HADESTOWN
  • Korean Pacific Philharmonic Orchestra Will Perform 'Coveting the 20th Century' Concert Next Weekend
  • AERANG & BAEBIJANG is Now Playing at the National Theatre of Korea
  • Aparna Sen's THE RAPIST Won the Kim Jiseok Award at the 26th Busan International Film Festival 2021