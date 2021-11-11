Vocal Gumbo: Episode 17 premieres tonight, Thursday, November 11 at 8PM ET at www.vocalgumbo.com.

Brainchild of respected and trusted singers - arrangers - producers Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices), Vocal Gumbo is a virtual music series created to bring the vocal music community together to inspire and entertain during uncertain times.

Forced off the road due to the global pandemic - Siegel and Kinhan pivoted and created a space online where living legends, Grammy winners, and up-and-coming superstars come together to produce DIY, at-home performances and collaborations.

If you are a lover of the vocal arts, you don't want to to miss Episode 17's all-star line up including: Mark Kibble, La Tanya Hall, Liane Carroll, Raul Midón, young artist, Georgia Heers, Jay Gradon, Andy Milne, Martin Bejerano, Addison Frei and MayTree.