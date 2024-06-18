VILLAIN FLAIR: A NIGHT OF RAGE RELIEF Announced At The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present the debut of the new producing company "Muy Muy Productions" in "Villain Flair: A Night of Rage Relief" on July 1st at 9:30 p.m.

Whether you are drawn to the twisted melodies of iconic musical villains, or the sultry, sinister tunes of your favorite artists, this is the perfect night for you! We want to invite you to this exciting evening that marks the debut of "Muy Muy Productions", an all-Mexican women's company that seeks to give more presence to the international voices living in New York, hosting talent from all over the world. From Broadway classics to chart-topping hits, we will create a spectacle for you to truly indulge with your inner villain, surrounded by a captivating troop of artists and delicious food and drinks in the heart of the theatre district.

Bibi Sánchez, Frida Mancilla, and Celia Zaga created Muy Muy Productions, a non-profit company, to embrace the talent of International Artists living in New York City. Muy Muy Productions believes in the power of art to transcend boundaries and unite people from all walks of life. Whether it's singing, acting, dancing, writing, composing, or whatever you want to showcase, they are committed to curating unforgettable experiences that ignite the imagination and foster cultural exchange.

Villain Flair's cast includes Bibi Sánchez, Celia Zaga, Frida Mancilla, Abril López, Gonzalo Cepeda, Holly Hinchcliff, Kaylee Kristine Fortune, Lily Parker, Salvador Diaz DeBose, Anita Taylor, Ana Solís, Kianna Batista, María Alejandra Apaza, with the Music Direction by Cole Abod.

Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at https://shorturl.at/ZknZs.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the

theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.

