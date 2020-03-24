VIDEO: Watch Michelle Dowdy In 'Jazzy, A Night Of Broadway'

Are you feeling a little cooped up and need a showtune fix? Broadway's Michelle Dowdy has released the full video of her award winning cabaret show, "Jazzy, A Night Of Broadway" on YouTube for you to enjoy during your quarantine.

The recording is from the "Broadway At Green's" Cabaret series and was filmed in September 2018. Dowdy was accompanied on the piano by Joshua Stephen Kartes with a special appearance by Jordan Wolfe. The show was directed by Mitchel Walker. The "Broadway At Green's" series was produced by Caskey Hunsader and Upstairs Landing Productions.

Michelle Dowdy has logged over 400 performances as Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray (standby) on Broadway. Currently in The Marvelous Wonderettes, (Betty Jean), off-broadway. A nightlife and cabaret scene favorite in concerts all over NYC, she was the 2017 Mac Award WINNER for Piano Bar Entertainer of the Year - as a singing mixologist at the world famous Don't Tell Mama. Her debut album 'A BRASS ACT' is available on iTunes. She is also traveling the country as Madame Thénardier in the national tour of Les Miserables.

Watch the video below!





