VIDEO: THE MAMA ROSE SHOW Talks with Award-Winning Bayonne, New Jersey-Based Filmmaker Jayleen S. Perez

Bayonne, NJ-based filmmaker Jayleen S. Perez is this week's special guest on Forest Hills, Queens, NYC-based actor and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller's "The Mama Rose Show." The new episode aired yesterday and can be viewed below!

Award-winning film director Jayleen S. Perez is a former Jersey City, Miss Puerto Rico 2011. In addition to beauty pageants she was very athletic and has won many softball awards from the ages of 9-17, including a stand out MVP award. At the age of 25 In 2019 Jayleen wrote her first short film "Karmen," which she then directed and co-produced in the fall of the same year. "Karmen" is a romantic thriller with a strong Latina and LGBTQ presence. It has been well received in film festivals both domestic and internationally. "Karmen" has racked up various nominations and awards in reputable film festivals some examples include: Best Drama at the Couch Film Festival in Canada, Best First Time Director award in the Brightside Film Festival in Jersey City, Best Director nomination at the IndieX Film Festival in Los Angeles, as well as a nomination at the Oniros Film Awards in Italy. Recent victories include: Best First Time Director award at the Golden Earth Film Awards and Best Director Win at The Tagore International Film Festival in India. "Karmen" has also been accepted to many upcoming festivals including: Point Lookout Film Festival in Long Island, Jersey City Pop-Up Film Festival Horror Edition in Teaneck Cinemas on Friday, November 13th and the Colt Favorite NJ Horror Con, which takes place at the famous Showboat Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ in March 2021. She directed the opening segment of an upcoming feature for Narrow Bridge Films. In August 2020 Jayleen co-produced and directed a short horror film with actor and producer Dan Gregory. The bloody film "AirB&D" follows a sadistic couple that target a novelist who is on a weekend getaway. Jayleen will be making her acting debut late 2020 in a new short "The Unicorn Killer."

Jayleen S. Perez on Instagram at Jayleensperez and on Twitter at Jayleensperez.

Stephen S. Miller recently created "The Mama Rose Show" to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences in the wake of the pandemic. Each episode is filled with positivity and showcases the work of spectacular people in entertainment and the arts. New episodes are posted every Wednesday at Stephensmiller.com/themamaroseshow as well as on Youtube, and then are shared across all social media platforms.

Some of the recent guests on "The Mama Rose Show" include:

Ilene Kristen, Twice Daytime Emmy nominated actress from "One Life to Live" and "Ryan's Hope" and one of the stars of the original Broadway cast of Grease

Matthew Scott Montgomery, Disney Channel alum ("Sonny with a Chance," "So Random") and award-winning actor of Del Shores' play "Yellow"

"Sordid Lives" creator Del Shores and Emerson Collins, star of "A Very Sordid Wedding"

Before his return to the stage at the Hidden Cabaret in New York City in February 2020, Miller featured his talents in Special Education as a paraeducator in his hometown of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, as well as the chair of the drama program for the Newfound Memorial Middle School in which he completed six incredible productions with the students of the school. Stephen has a long range of theatrical extravaganzas including his work at New York City's Metropolitan Opera in the Children's chorus led by Elena Dore, as well as studying with the late Sanford Meisner. Stephen's favorite theatrical adventures include: Titanic, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, She Loves Me, West Side Story, Die Fledermaus. Directing: The Belle of Amherst (Off-Broadway), The Cover of Life (Off-Broadway), Love is a Bad Neighborhood (Off-Broadway). Stage Managing: 2071, The World We'll Leave Our Grandchildren (Off-Broadway), The Cherry Orchard (Off-Broadway), The Bare Truth (Off-Broadway), King John (Off-Broadway). Miller also recently made his London, England debut on Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Zoom, which can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xo6UXE0K80s. Miller will be returning to Sanditen's show in December. Be on the lookout!

Read more about Stephen S. Miller at https://www.stephensmiller.com/.

Follow Stephen S. Miller on social media at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StephenMillerActor/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/officialstephensiller/

