The Secret Not-So-Secret Show Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below Starring Courtney Reed

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Courtney Reed, Telly Leung and friends in The Secret not-so-secret Show on January 12, 2020, 9:30pm. The cousins that get them shows buzzin', Brock Harris and Johnson Brock, bring you "The Secret not-so-secret Show." Mums the word but if you happen upon this ad please join us for a rousing night of jazz and drinks -speakeasy style. Rumor has it Courtney Reed (Aladdin, In the Heights) will be headlining with Telly Leung (Aladdin, Glee) and there are whispers of other Broadway types to serenade you for this hotsy-totsy evening. The roaring 20s are upon us, join for a night of crooning, swooning, and vintage costuming. Formal attire required."

Roxie Rhodes, played by London based artist Haley Catherine, is the hostess with the most-ess for the evening. Colte Julian is the Musical Director who will be crooning tunes from behind the piano, and Drew Wutke is the Music Supervisor for the show. Johnson Brock and Brock Harris are creating the show, assisted by Aubrey Downing, another cousin, as stage manager of "The Secret not-so-secret Show".

The Secret not-so-secret Show plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 12, 2020, 9:30pm. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Courtney Reed and Telly Leung previously starred in Aladdin on Broadway and are both busy working on new projects in New York. Earlier this year the Aladdin Stars performed together in London and Hong Kong. Brock Harris and Johnson Brock grew-up singing and dancing for their family in Oklahoma, this past summer they teamed up to put on a show at Pianoworks in London's West End. In London the cousins met Haley Catherine and are thrilled she is joining their show in NYC. Haley has been working as an actor in Secret Cinema's London based productions. Colte Julain is a Vegas based performer and Musical Director. Colte Julian's show "The great Elton John tribute Concert" features a live band, backup singers and Elton's greatest hits. Other Performers include, Gillian Bell, Mallory Mosher, Elisabeth Slaten, Steven Cutts, Lee Harrington, Phillip Smith, David Marmanillo.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You