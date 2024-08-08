The Kinsey Sicks to Perform at The Green Room 42 in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present The Kinsey Sicks, America’s Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet, on Tuesday, August 20 at 7:00 PM. The group takes over the airwaves in this hilarious new musical newscast-run-amok, “Deep Inside Tonight.” The girls gleefully probe today’s hottest issues and scintillating scandals while bringing you unapologetically biased coverage from the campaign trail – all in glorious four-part harmony! Stay tuned for their most shocking shtick, wittiest parodies, and most outrageous hijinks celebrating the group’s 30 years of delighting audiences around the globe and experience why there’s nothing more American than Dragapella. The show features Spencer Brown as “Trampolina,” Jeff Manabat as “Trixie,” Nathan Marken as “Winnie,” and J.B. McLendon as “Angel.”



The Kinsey Sicks are celebrating their 30 years of serving up their legendary blend of comedy, top-notch singing, and over-the-top drag. They continue to enthrall and appall a new generation of audiences at performing arts centers, music venues, and comedy festivals throughout the US and around the world. Their impressive performance record includes an Off-Broadway show, an extended run in Las Vegas, two feature films (I Wanna Be a Republican and Almost Infamous), four concert DVDs, a dozen albums, and appearances in over 40 US states, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia. The Kinsey Sicks’ award-winning a cappella singing, signature satire, and timeless take on drag have earned them a dedicated and diverse following since 1993.



The Kinsey Sicks will perform “Deep Inside Tonight” on Tuesday, August 20 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $30-$70. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

Comments