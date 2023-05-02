The John Pizzarelli Trio Jazzes Up the Broadway Songbook at Birdland

At this point in his career, jazz guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli is essentially synonymous with New York City. He is one of those performers like Billy Joel and the late Bobby Short who most long-time city residents feel they must see at least once, live, or else turn in their "True and Cool New Yorker" membership card. And there's nothing more iconic than a Pizzarelli residency at Birdland (he even has two albums from 2003 and 2005 called "Live at Birdland"). So, even though this was my third Pizzarelli concert, it still felt like a special event.

And this show was an even sweeter evening because the John Pizzarelli Trio (with the insanely talented bassist Mike Karn and pianist Isaiah J. Thompson) was celebrating Broadway and Hollywood songs, most of which could be heard on their recently released "Stage & Screen" album. They start the concert with that album's opener, "Too Close for Comfort," from the musical "Mr. Wonderful," in an exuberantly swingy version that gives each of the trio a chance to shine and leave the crowd pumped up.

The only 21st century Broadway song came next and that was "I Love Betsy" from Jason Robert Brown's "Honeymoon in Vegas," and although it was odd to hear Shake Shack and Beyoncé references in an evening of Broadway standards, Pizzarelli and crew's version made a strong case for its inclusion.

Next came the jazzy highlight of the evening and that was his almost eight-minute version of "I Want to Be Happy" from "No No Nanette." Pizzarelli mentions that it was a revue of songs from this 1926 musical at Michael's Pub that was his first as a union member in 1979. And this incarnation was so catchy and infectious that it took a minute to realize the trio snuck in the occasional quote from the Gershwin's "I Got Rhythm." The relatively calm "Tea for Two," from the same musical, came next and, although nicely done, it felt like a chance for the audience members to get our collective breath back.

For Broadway fans, the most exciting number has to be Pizzarelli's own arrangement of a suite of songs from "Oklahoma," which, despite not including the promised 45-minute dream ballet and the intermission bowls of chili, was simply gorgeous, beginning with a wonderful bowing, rather than strumming, of the bass from Karn. Other memorable cuts from the album, always with arrangements that made it feel like you were hearing them for the first time, included "When or Where" and my personal favorite cut, the melancholic guitar solo of "Some Other Time" from "On the Town."

In between the songs, Pizzarelli's easy-going and humorous patter kept the audience engaged - like the story (after singing "As Time Goes By") in which he recalled how he saw "Casablanca" on the local WPIX station and the whole Paris sequence was cut for time, and how the movie made much more sense when he finally saw it in its entirety. Or how he can play the guitar solo "Swinging on a Star" perfectly at home, but he has such agita when playing it live. He self-rated this night's version an 8.7. But it was definitely a 10.

Like all great musicians, Pizzarelli ceded the spotlight in the most surprising point of the evening to pianist Isaiah J. Thompson, who, just days before, had won the 2023 American Pianists Awards from the American Pianists Association. So, Pizzarelli and bassist Karn supported the virtuosic Thompson in Randy Weston's "Hi-Fly" from his own CD, "Composed in Color." And that magnanimous moment was magical.

Other musical diversions from the album, but still on message, included a bouncy version of "Kismit's" "Baubles, Bangles, & Beads" from Pizzarelli's tribute album "Sinatra & Jobim @ 50" as well as the spirited finale, "Coffee in a Cardboard Box" from the underrated Kander and Ebb musical "70 Girls 70."

And, as I joined the rest of the audience, as we slowly exited the legendary jazz club, putting our "True and Cool New Yorker" card in our wallet, I felt the residual giddiness permeating from us, as we had all shared a truly iconic New York moment.

As seen on Thursday, April 27 at 7pm

Photos by Cary Wong