The Green Room 42 to Present MUSICAL MONDAYS with DJ Mike Borowski

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE GREEN ROOM 42 at GREEN FIG will present “Musical Mondays” with DJ Mike Borowski on Monday evenings from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, starting on Monday, September 30. Celebrating all things Broadway, “Musical Mondays” is the new weekly party presenting all your favorite video clips, from modern favorites to all-time classics. The evening carries the name and mantle of the legendary video night at Splash Bar NY in the early 2000s, which revolutionized how fans came together to share their love of musicals. It will be helmed by New York City DJ Mike Borowski, the man in the booth for the Fire Island Pines institution “Showtune Sundays.” Offering his signature mix of stage, TV and film clips, it promises to be the perfect weekly after-work setting for Broadway fans. This event will take place at Green Fig, located on the 4th Floor of Yotel. There is no cover or minimum. Walk-ins are welcome, but patrons will receive a free Vodka Soda with an online reservation (one per guest).



Mike Borowski is a resident DJ in New York City and Fire Island Pines. His weekly parties in the city are at Pieces, Hardware, Playhouse and Balcon Salon. In the summer, his weekly Pines events include the popular interactive video night “Showtune Sundays.” Last year, Borowski concluded a three-decade career as a Broadway press agent. He was most closely associated with the long-running British musicals produced by Cameron Mackintosh and/or written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, including the original runs of Cats, Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, and The Phantom of the Opera. Other favorites include the original San Francisco and Broadway productions of Wicked and 19 seasons with Playwright Horizons. He enjoys combining his love for theater and music by spinning Broadway opening nights and special events. You can hear his sets on his Mixcloud account DJMikeBorowski.



“Musical Mondays” with DJ Mike Borowski will take place on Monday evenings from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, starting on Monday, September 30 at Green Fig (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). There is no cover or minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.



Comments