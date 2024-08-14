The Green Room 42 To Present I FEEL THE EARTH SWING: Carole King Hits... But Jazz!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Madeline Dalton sings the house down at The Green Room 42 with I Feel The Earth Swing: Carole King hits... but jazz! Madeline and Adam Dorfman (Music Director) bring their brand new jazz arrangements of Carole King's greatest hits to the stage, drawing inspiration from Tin Pan Alley to bebop and everything in between. Madeline is joined by some of the best voices in New York City and backed by a six-piece jazz band. This evening is sure to make the earth swing under your feet!

Featuring: Marisa Budnick (Lucky Stiff Off-Broadway Revival), RJ Christian (Twenty Sided Tavern), Maya Cuevas (The Color Purple, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival), Alexis Gardiner (Fun Home, TheatreWorks Hartford), Dan Macke (Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway), Murphy (opener for Allen Stone), and Alyssa Wray (American Idol Season 19).

Music Director: Adam Dorfman

Band to be announced!

I Feel the Earth Swing plays at The Green Room 42 on Friday, September 13 at 9:30pm. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. The concert will also be live-streamed. Tickets and more information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/.

More About Madeline Dalton

Madeline Dalton (she/her) is an NYC-based singer, actor, dancer, and music arranger. While getting her BFA in Music Theatre at The Hartt School, Madeline co-founded and music directed the a cappella group Treble Threat, which eventually led her to pursue instrumental/vocal arranging. In addition to creating jazz arrangements of her favorite female singer-songwriters' work, Madeline arranges pop/rock audition material for professional musical theatre performers. Check out POP2MT on her website and Instagram! NYC credits: star, producer, and co-arranger of Swingin' with Sara (The Green Room 42, Chelsea Table + Stage); Angie in Actor Therapy Sings The Prom, Elle Woods in Actor Therapy Sings Legally Blonde (54 Below); soloist and co-producer of You've Gotta Have Hartt (Don't Tell Mama). Select regional credits: A Christmas Carol (Hartford Stage), Private Gomer (Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals), The Addams Family (Priscilla Beach Theatre), A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol (The Butte Theater). madelinedalton.com | @madelinedaltonmusic

