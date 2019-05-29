The Green Room 42 Presents The Return Of Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW

Joshua Turchin will return to The Green Room 42 with his cabaret series, "The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin," June 14, 2019 at 7pm. Turchin previously performed several successful shows, "The Early Night Show at The Green Room" and the "West End Lounge," and regularly music directs and accompanies at The Green Room 42's (YOUNG) cabaret series. Special guests from Broadway, television and film will join Turchin on stage. Tickets for 'THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW' can be purchased here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34878/production/1000029?performanceId=10395802

Already an accomplished performer at just 12-years-old, Turchin recently performed with an all-star cast including Lea Michele and Harvey Fierstein, playing Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film Concert at The Hollywood Bowl. He was seen around the U.S. in two Broadway National Tours, and has numerous developmental works, concerts and national voice-overs on his resume. He also wrote the book, lyrics and music of the new musical, The Perfect Fit. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write the cabaret series.

Joshua Turchin (@joshuaturchin) enjoys watching late night television, but isn't allowed to stay up late because he's still a kid. His love for late-night inspired him to create "The Early Night Show" to bring a variety night of Broadway, comedy and original music to a family-friendly audience. Featuring music from Hamilton, Waitress, The Muppets, The Perfect Fit, and others, coupled with a late show comedy-vibe, Turchin lends his musicality and humor to a fun and entertaining evening.

Don't take our word for it, come see, laugh and have fun for it!

Joshua is proud to donate a portion of all proceeds to Sing for Hope (www.singforhope.org).

The Green Room 42 is located in the heart of the theater district at 570 10th Ave, Yotel Hotel, 4th floor.

Joshua Turchin is an accomplished professional singer, actor, and composer. Select professional credits include Disney's The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl (Flounder); A Christmas Story the Musical Broadway National Tour (Randy); Forbidden Broadway Salutes Carol Channing; Caroline, or Change/Tantrum Theater (Noah); TrevorLive LA (Trevor from Trevor the Musical); The Pill/LaMama; Nickelodeon's Becca's Bunch (Promos); iHeartRadio (recurring comedy sketches); numerous voice over animations, and work on several developmental works, including the Equity lab for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Unmasked and Equity readings Shepherd, Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet; Bla Bla Land (Forbidden Broadway); XY the Musical; Dust and Shadow; Wendy Unwritten; Christmas in Hell; A Christmas Carol (Century Club); Kris Kringle; and others. Joshua has sung on nearly 10 demo cast recordings and cast recordings, including demo work for the upcoming musical 13 Going On 30. Joshua is also creator and host of The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin, and serves as host and accompanist for the monthly (YOUNG) Broadway Series at The Green Room 42. Joshua is also the composer, book writer and lyricist for The Perfect Fit. Solo artist, composer and lyricist of the song "What's a Jew to Do on Christmas" on all digital media outlets. Instagram: @joshuaturchin Visit Joshua Turchin's Website for more information: www.joshuaturchin.com!

Special Guests scheduled to include Caroline Basu (School of Rock), Sway Bhatia (Really Rosie), Dara Paige Bloomfield (Ragtime), Sydney Chan (The King and I Tour, A Christmas Story Tour), Daniel Dunlow (Multiple BroadwayWorld and LOVE Awards), Bonale Fambrini (Radio City Christmas Spectacular, The King and I), Ellis Gage (James & the Giant Peach-Goodspeed), Jenna Gavigan (Gypsy, Lulu the Broadway Mouse), Monroe George (YOUNG Broadway Series), Gianna Harris (School of Rock), Kaylin Hedges (Annie-The Hollywood Bowl), Jaiden Klein (How the Grinch Stole Christmas tour), Eleanor Koski (Les Miserables, God Friended Me), Shaina Turchin (Broadway Kids Jam), Chris Martinez (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Madeline Pace (Once, The Hard Problem), Avelina Sanchez (Corner of Bitter and Sweet), Ava Ulloa (Matilda), and Keira Young (The King and I Tour).

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike.

Sing For Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Through dynamic education, healthcare, and global initiatives, Sing for Hope activates creativity in schools, hospitals, refugee camps, and public spaces for millions of people worldwide. Founded in New York City in 2006, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, involves thousands of artists in creative service, and has placed 500+ artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos in public spaces for everyone to enjoy. We champion art for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal.





