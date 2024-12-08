The Drama Book Shop Employees to Bring Holiday Cheer to The Green Room 42 This Month with HOLIDAZE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On December 13 at 7:00 PM, employees of the Drama Book Shop will grace the stage of The Green Room 42 for a holly-jolly evening of theatrical cheer: Drama After Dark: Holidaze.

Featuring the talented (and elf-ing amazing) staff of The Drama Book Shop, they'll deck the halls with classic holiday tunes and put a frosty twist on some of your favorite theatre standards.

Performers include TJ D'Angelo, Kiana Douglas, Ashley Nicole Martin, Xavier Moses, David Rigano, and Kirstin Wolf with accompaniment by Paul Rigano.

