Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Drama Book Shop Employees to Bring Holiday Cheer to The Green Room 42 This Month with HOLIDAZE

The performance will be held on December 13 at 7:00 PM.

By: Dec. 08, 2024
The Drama Book Shop Employees to Bring Holiday Cheer to The Green Room 42 This Month with HOLIDAZE Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

On December 13 at 7:00 PM, employees of the Drama Book Shop will grace the stage of The Green Room 42 for a holly-jolly evening of theatrical cheer: Drama After Dark: Holidaze.

LATEST NEWS

Feature: December's Birthday Tributee Is A Class Act
Review: Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle Join in a Night of Song at 54 Below
Danny Bacher Adds Best Selling Author To His Music Accomplishments
Mark MacKillop Releases Debut Single “Dear Hugh Jackman…”

Featuring the talented (and elf-ing amazing) staff of The Drama Book Shop, they'll deck the halls with classic holiday tunes and put a frosty twist on some of your favorite theatre standards.

Performers include TJ D'Angelo, Kiana Douglas, Ashley Nicole Martin, Xavier Moses, David Rigano, and Kirstin Wolf with accompaniment by Paul Rigano.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos