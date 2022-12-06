The Doris Dear 2022 Christmas Special Joins Forces with The Alzheimer's Association
This year's show will once again be held off-Broadway at The Triad Theater on 72nd street in NYC December 16th and 17th at 7pm.
Celebrating her seventh year of holiday magic, award winning artist Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife", announces that the "Doris Dear 2022 Christmas Special, Christmas Through the Ages'"will be raising funds for The Alzheimer's Association.
The character of Doris Dear was inspired by his mother, Taffy, who passed away from Alzheimer's several years ago. Doris Dear will be selling her newly designed enamel pins at the show ($10) with all proceeds going to The Alzheimer's Association.
This year's show will once again be held off-Broadway at The Triad Theater on 72nd street in NYC December 16th and 17th at 7pm!
The Doris Dear Christmas Special has become a sold-out holiday tradition in NYC. Each year Doris Dear fills her "Rumpus Room" with friends from Broadway, jazz, opera and more, and shares stories, traditions and songs of the season. From new takes on holiday classic songs to exciting original compositions, this show always brings smiles, laughter and cheers! This year's guests include Broadways Crystal Kellogg and Jana Robbins, blues singer Aaron Lee Battle, award winning author and song writer Meg Flather, and many others. Musical Director, Blake Allen and director Lina Koutrakos round out the creative team with Ray DeForest. The show is a holiday extravaganza, so grab a whiskey sour and pull up a seat for this yearly jolly celebration and we guarantee you will leave with a smile on your face and a song in your heart.
The show is written and performed by Doris Dear a Telly and Communicator award winner for her series on BroadwayonDemand 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk' filming the 4th season. She is also a 3-time MAC Award winner, BroadwayWorld.com winner, Dramatist Guild member and SAG/AFTRA National LGBT board member. The shows are inspired by the great musical TV specials that were the standard of TV watching in the 50's, 60's and 70's!
"The Doris Dear Christmas Special, Christmas Through the Ages" plays The Triad Theater (158 west 72nd Street, NYC) December 16 & 17th at 7pm. Ticket links and information are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213191®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdorisdear.com%2Fhome%23events?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 - Reservations required.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
More Hot Stories For You
December 5, 2022
Katy Geraghty, who is currently in Into The Woods on Broadway as Little Red Riding Hood, is joining the cast of Shitzprobe on December 12th at 7:30pm at Asylum NYC to Improvise a Full Musical based on an audience suggestion of a title of a musical that doesn't exist!
Countess Luann de Lesseps to Celebrate Valentine's Day at 54 Below
December 5, 2022
54 BELOW will welcome back “The Real Housewives of New York” star Countess Luann de Lesseps to the venue where she first got her cabaret start on February 16, 17, & 18 at 7:00pm.
SUPERHEROES IN LOVE Holiday Special Comes to The Green Room 42
December 5, 2022
Green Room 42, Broadway's funkiest cabaret club located in YOTEL Times Square, presents Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar in Superheroes in Love Holiday Special on December 10th at 9:30 p.m.
Jennifer Holliday Returns to 54 Below in February as Part of the Diamond Series
December 5, 2022
Tony and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Holliday makes her highly anticipated return to 54 Below with a show featuring Broadway love songs to celebrate Valentine’s Day week.
Amber Gray Will Make New York Solo Concert Debut Next Year
December 5, 2022
Amber Gray, known for Broadway’s The Great Comet of 1812, Hadestown, and Sam Gold’s Macbeth, makes her 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut next year!