The Doris Dear 2022 Christmas Special Joins Forces with The Alzheimer's Association

Celebrating her seventh year of holiday magic, award winning artist Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife", announces that the "Doris Dear 2022 Christmas Special, Christmas Through the Ages'"will be raising funds for The Alzheimer's Association.

The character of Doris Dear was inspired by his mother, Taffy, who passed away from Alzheimer's several years ago. Doris Dear will be selling her newly designed enamel pins at the show ($10) with all proceeds going to The Alzheimer's Association.

This year's show will once again be held off-Broadway at The Triad Theater on 72nd street in NYC December 16th and 17th at 7pm!

The Doris Dear Christmas Special has become a sold-out holiday tradition in NYC. Each year Doris Dear fills her "Rumpus Room" with friends from Broadway, jazz, opera and more, and shares stories, traditions and songs of the season. From new takes on holiday classic songs to exciting original compositions, this show always brings smiles, laughter and cheers! This year's guests include Broadways Crystal Kellogg and Jana Robbins, blues singer Aaron Lee Battle, award winning author and song writer Meg Flather, and many others. Musical Director, Blake Allen and director Lina Koutrakos round out the creative team with Ray DeForest. The show is a holiday extravaganza, so grab a whiskey sour and pull up a seat for this yearly jolly celebration and we guarantee you will leave with a smile on your face and a song in your heart.

The show is written and performed by Doris Dear a Telly and Communicator award winner for her series on BroadwayonDemand 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk' filming the 4th season. She is also a 3-time MAC Award winner, BroadwayWorld.com winner, Dramatist Guild member and SAG/AFTRA National LGBT board member. The shows are inspired by the great musical TV specials that were the standard of TV watching in the 50's, 60's and 70's!

"The Doris Dear Christmas Special, Christmas Through the Ages" plays The Triad Theater (158 west 72nd Street, NYC) December 16 & 17th at 7pm. Ticket links and information are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213191®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdorisdear.com%2Fhome%23events?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 - Reservations required.