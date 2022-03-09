The Award-Winning Series 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk' Comes to YouTube

The Telly Award winning series "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", is about to premier on YouTube! After being a "most trending", series on the 'BroadwayonDemand' streaming network, It's coming to YouTube for everyone to enjoy FOR FREE! See why this series has won awards and is in demand. Doris Dear, Americas Perfect Housewife, tells stories, whips up some yummy cocktails and interviews Academy Award nominated, Tony Award winning and TV and Film actors as well as jazz greats, authors, producers and more. Get backstage stores and gossip like you never heard before.

To start with a bang, the producers are releasing part one of a 2-part episode from season 3 with special, Academy Award nominated actress Brenda Vaccaro! Ms. Vaccaro talks about her life on Broadway and in TV and film. She opens the doors like never before! Wait until you hear what she has to say! From her time on Broadway to her long relationship with Michael Douglas, no subject is off limits. Part 2 of the interview will run when season 3 is premiered.

Other guests throughout the seasons include Broadway stars Amra Faye Wright, Karen Mason and Maree Johnson, published author and award winning singer/songwriter Meg Flather, jazz trumpeter and crooner Benny Benack III, composer and Apple and Billboard chart topping musician Blake Allen, Broadway celeb and producer Jana Robbins, Broadway, TV and film star Anita Gillette, Broadway writer/producer and author of the New York Times best seller 'The Secret Life of the American Musical' Jack Viertel, from the original "West Side Story" and writer/director choreographer Grover Dale, and many more.

Doris Dear has become a well known 'housewife' through her yearly cabaret shows at the off-Broadway Triad Theater. Her sold-out Christmas specials have become holiday must-sees and her series, 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk' has been awarded the prestigious Telly Award, 3 MAC Awards and a Broadway World award!! From singing tunes from the American Songbook and Broadway or reading from some the popular books from the 50's and 60's, Doris Dear is well known for her humor and take on nostalgia.

"Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" on YouTube is streaming on YouTube with a new episode each Friday at 1pm ET!

Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information