Ted Nash to Present COLTRANE MEETS HARTMAN at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE - New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music - will present Grammy Award-winning musician and composer Ted Nash in "Coltrane Meets Hartman" on Wednesday, June 15 at 7:00 PM. The evening will pay tribute to the work of iconic saxophonist John Coltrane and legendary vocalist Johnny Hartman, one of the most famous collaborations in jazz history. In addition to Nash on reeds, The Ted Nash Quartet is comprised of musicians Ben Allison on bass and Matt Wilson on drums - both well-known bandleaders in their own right - and Isaiah Thompson on piano. The band will be joined by the talented young vocalist Chris McDole. Tickets are $45, which includes a $15 food and beverage credit. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

TED NASH - a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra directed by Wynton Marsalis, and one of the founders of the Jazz Composers Collective - has become one of the most significant jazz composers of the 21st century. His recordings have received wide critical acclaim, appearing on the "Best-of" lists in The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Village Voice, and The Boston Globe. Nash has been a composer, arranger, producer, conductor, and writer of liner notes. As a performer, he is a multireedist who has recorded on soprano saxophone, alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, clarinet, bass clarinet, flute, and piccolo.

When he was 16, Ted played for one week with Lionel Hampton and the following year was playing saxophone with Quincy Jones, Louis Bellson, and Don Ellis. When he was 18, he moved to New York City and became a member of the Gerry Mulligan Big Band. During the same year, he released his debut album, Conception (Concord Jazz, 1978). He was a member of the Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra, for whom he played saxophone and wrote arrangements. In 1990s, he performed and recorded as sideman with Wynton Marsalis, Joe Lovano, and Ben Allison.

Presidential Suite, one of Nash's most significant work, is inspired by great political speeches of the 20th century dealing with the theme of freedom. Each track is introduced by an excerpt from the speech that inspired it, read by figures from the world of entertainment, politics and sports, including Glenn Close and Sam Waterston; Senator Joe Lieberman; and authors Deepak Chopra and Douglas Brinkley. Nash recently collaborated with Glenn Close on the groundbreaking new work Transformation.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Saturday, April 30 at 9:30 PM

LAUREN EYLISE sings AMY WINEHOUSE

Singer/songwriter Lauren Eylise returns to Chelsea Table + Stage and pays tribute to one of her greatest musical inspirations, Amy Winehouse. Singing since the age of 2, music emerged as an innate form of expression for Lauren Eylise. Her genre-defying music can be categorized as eclectic-soul, as an array of influences make up her sound while each song is born from lessons of the soul. Her commanding vocals and acoustic stylings exude an indie-folk style with R&B overtones that easily appeal to the energy of pop music. And when armed with her full band, The Part-Time Lovers, the soul singer's sound fuses funkadelic rock and electric blues.

Monday, May 2 at 7:00 PM

MAIRI DORMAN-PHANEUF

with special guests NORBERT LEO BUTZ and JESSICA VOSK

"Music of Broadway For Cello and Piano" - Album Release Celebration

Following the recent release of her debut album, Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano, the acclaimed cellist will celebrate with a joint album release and birthday celebration featuring her longtime friend, Charlie Alterman, on piano and vocals, along with some special guest stars. Mairi has established a busy career as a solo, chamber, Broadway and recording artist. Since 2003 she has held chairs in 18 Broadway shows, including The Bridges of Madison County, Sunday in the Park with George, and currently Paradise Square. Off-Broadway credits include the premiere productions of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years (Chicago 2001, NYC 2002). Mairi has been a featured performer with Jason Robert Brown, Christine Ebersole, Jeremy Jordan and John Pizzarelli.

Wednesday, May 4 at 7:00 PM

ALEX "APOLO" AYALA + THE BAMBULA PROJECT

Alex "Apolo" Ayala's Bámbula Project is a powerful, intense and nostalgic fusion of Afro-Puerto Rican Bomba rhythms with jazz. But is more than an Afro-Puerto Rican jazz quartet; It is a celebration of Afro-Puerto Rican heritage and culture. Ayala's intense and adventurous, yet story-telling and nostalgic compositions and arrangements ambitiously aim to capture the audience and transport them into a realm where Puerto Rican Bomba rhythms, lyrical melodies, and jazz harmonies and freedom are symbiotically married. The Puerto Rican bassist embodies the spirit of the multi-lingual musician. His vast knowledge of both Latin music and jazz languages makes him one of the few bi-lingual bassists in the music scene. With a professional career of 20 years, his body of work includes performances, tours, recordings, and Grammy nominations with a vast majority of Latin music giants and world-renowned jazz musicians.

Saturday, May 7 at 7:00 PM

STEPH AMOROSO

Steph Amoroso will deliver an unforgettable acoustic and electric set, featuring recently released singles "Keep Me in the Dark," "You and Me," as well as her summer hit "Electric Light," featured in People, Good Housekeeping, and other major media. An old soul with a gravity beyond her years, Amoroso is a New York City-based, New Jersey-bred singer, songwriter, musician, and actor who boasts a soulful voice and magnetic presence. She was in cast of Punchdrunk's Off Broadway hit Sleep No More, where she sang with the jazz band as her alter ego, Lola. Drawing inspiration from Joni Mitchell, The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, and Madonna, Steph's sense of freedom, passion for storytelling and theatrical flair, is threaded within the layers of her music.

Sunday, May 8 at 2:00 PM (EVERY OTHER WEEKEND)

THE BOY BAND PROJECT -"BOY BAND BRUNCH"

The award-winning phenomenon Boy Band Brunch is back and delivered with its own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. They re-imagine the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers and more. For three consecutive years, The Boy Band Project has won Broadway World Cabaret Awards. They've opened for pop star Todrick Hall on his 2019 "Haus Party Tour," were featured alongside The Backstreet Boys on "Good Morning America," and have appeared on NY1 and WNBC TV. They've headlined residencies in Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, Rehoboth Beach, The Green Room 42, Iridium NYC, Celebrity Cruise Line, Atlantis Events and have toured popular venues all over the country.

Sunday, May 15 at 2:00 PM (BRUNCH SERIES)

FUNK SHUI NYC

"Funk Shui NYC represents the future of big-band jazz," says All About Jazz. Funk Shui NYC is a thirteen-member, horn heavy jazz collective playing unique arrangements of unlikely funk, rock, pop and soul tunes, and original compositions by the players. Founded and organized by Rob Susman and Dave Morgan, Funk Shui NYC features some of NYC's wildest jazz soloists in dynamic, irreverent settings. Their debut album is on Zoho Records.

Wednesday, May 18 at 7:00 PM

CHARU SURI - "Raga Jazz"

Join award-winning pianist and composer Charu Suri, who became the first Indian jazz artist to premiere an evening of work at Carnegie Hall, in an evening of her music that draws from her native Indian rhythms and ragas (modal scales), in an enthralling, energetic and soulful musical experience unlike anything you've heard, with glorious Sufi singing on top of it all. Lyrics or ghazals sung by Falsa, and percussion by Jesse Gerbasi. Her ground-breaking albums include The Book of Ragas, and its sequel, The Book of Ragas, Volume 2. Her raga compositions have garnered her an Hollywood Music in Media nomination, an International Singer Songwriters Association gold record, and Global Music Awards. Charu has performed at Lincoln Center and other prestigious concert halls around the world, including St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Saturday, May 28 at 7:00 PM

NÉLIDA TIRADO

Acclaimed Flamenco artist Nélida Tirado will return to the venue with a passionate and dynamic evening of traditional Flamenco music and dance through a contemporary lens, melding improvisation, emotion, "duende," singing, and guitar playing. Tickets are $32. Nélida Tirado began her formal training at Ballet Hispanico of New York at the age of six. She was invited to tour the U.S. with José Molina Bailes Españoles and work as a soloist in Carlota Santana's Flamenco Vivo, soloist/ dance captain of Compañia Maria Pages and Compañia Antonio El Pipa, performing at prestigious flamenco festivals and television in Spain and throughout France, Italy, UK, Germany and Japan. She has performed in Carmen with New York's Metropolitan Opera and was the featured flamenco star in Riverdance on Broadway and touring companies.