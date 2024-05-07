Photos: Wendy Moten Returns To The Birdland Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After several sold-out concerts on the Birdland stage, the historic music room presented the return of “Wendy Moten Sings Richard Whiting with a Splash of Soul.”

The one-night-only event took place on Monday, April 29 at 7pm. Wendy celebrated the timeless brilliance of Richard Whiting classics, as well as beloved R&B and jazz standards, joined by Henry Hey (keyboards), Brian Delaney (drums), Aurelien Budynek (guitar), and David Santos (bass).

Moten is known as an exceptional, adaptable singer, a pure musical spirit, and a bridge between Memphis and Nashville…and the rest of the world. Respected in the music business as a consummate professional, the wider public discovered her talent and charm during her run on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2021. She turned all four judge’s chairs during her blind audition and ended up as a finalist. A native of Memphis, Wendy sang Pop/R&B on a major label in the 90’s, then moved to Nashville to become an in-demand harmony singer. She has recorded duets with Michael McDonald, Julio Iglesias, Kirk Whalum, Peabo Bryson, Vince Gill, Kep Mo, Buddy Guy, Paul Brown, John Oates, and others. She has performed as a solo artist on The Grand Ole Opry multiple times and recently with Blake Shelton. Wendy is a member of the Grammy winning Texas Swing band, The Time Jumpers and has been the featured artist at the Country Music Hall of Fame Musicians Spotlight series.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey

