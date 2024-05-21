West End Star Bradley Jaden Makes His US Debut Live In Concert At Sony Hall In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



West End Superstar Bradley Jaden will make his US debut on Monday June 3rd at Sony Hall along with the iconic, two time Tony Award and Grammy Award nominee Shoshana Bean, currently starring on Broadway in Alicia Keys hit musical Hell's Kitchen, which is up for 13 Tony Award nominations.

Jaden, fresh from his acclaimed performance in Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Stephen Sondheim's 'Old Friends,' at the Gielgud Theatre, will bring his own show LIVE IN CONCERT to New York City for his US debut ahead of two sold out dates at Cadogan Hall in London. Later in the year he will embark on the Les Misérables Arena Spectacular World Tour recreating the role of ‘Javert'.

Bradley has starred in some of the West End's most enduring productions including his unforgettable performance as ‘Javert' in 'Les Misérables', Fiyero in 'Wicked' and ‘Raoul' in a new production of ‘The Phantom of the Opera' in Trieste, Italy. Other West End theatre credits include ‘Shrek The Musical', ‘Side Show in Concert' and ‘Treason The Musical'.

Jaden will be recreating the role of ‘Javert' in the Les Misérables Arena Spectacular which embarks on a World Tour from this September with a cast and orchestra of over 65. He will share the role with Michael Ball, playing opposite Killian Donnelly's ‘Jean Valjean'.

He is not only one of musical theatre's most successful leading men, but he's also a star of the small screen, having seamlessly transitioned to the world of soap, taking roles in both EastEnders as Sonia Fowler's flatmate ‘Jed' and in Emmerdale where he played ‘Ben'.

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean can be seen starring in Alicia Keys' new musical Hell's Kitchen, which has received 13 Tony Nominations since opening on Broadway this spring. Her portrayal of ‘Jersey' earned Shoshana her second Tony Award nomination for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical,” a Drama League

Award nomination in the “Distinguished Performance” category, and a Drama Desk nomination for “Outstanding Featured Performance.” Her performance in the Public Theater's Hell's Kitchen earned her a Lucille Lortel Award nomination in the “Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical” category. In 2022, she received Tony and Grammy nominations for her starring role as Susan Young opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway's Mr. Saturday Night. She previously starred on Broadway as the first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and as Jenna in Waitress. Her six independent studio albums and EP's have landed her on top of the iTunes and Billboard charts, including the peak position of #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. She has sold out concerts around the globe and lent her voice to countless films and television shows, including Sing, Sing 2, Enchanted, Jersey Boys, Glee and Galavant. Shoshana made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of Godspell, and in Songs for a New World at City Center Encores. She won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches. She has appeared in Bloodline, Bill and Ted Face The Music, and recently filmed a solo concert special for PBS.

