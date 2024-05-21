Concert/Book Signing Announced to Celebrate Release of New Book CLOSER THAN EVER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of the release of Joshua Rosenblum's book CLOSER THAN EVER: The Unique Six-Decade Songwriting Partnership of Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire, Symphony Space is hosting a concert/book signing at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia on Monday, June 10 at 7 pm.

Part of Oxford University Press's Broadway Legacies series, the book, now available in both hardcover and digital editions, chronicles Maltby and Shire's decades-long partnership through a critical study of their body of work. It also includes never-before published interviews with the legendary songwriting team as well as other theatrical luminaries, including Susan Stroman, Jonathan Tunick, Craig Lucas, Adam Gopnik, and Lynne Meadow.

Maltby & Shire will join Rosenblum for a discussion of the book, their careers, and the backstories to the songs that will be performed, which include such favorites as “Autumn,” “I Don't Remember Christmas,” “Crossword Puzzle” and “The Story Goes On.” The performers include Kate Baldwin, Liz Callaway, Daniel Jenkins, Joanne Lessner, Christiane Noll, and Bryonha Marie Parham, plus a special performance by Maltby and Shire of one of their signature songs.

Rosenblum, a Broadway conductor, composer, music journalist, and university professor of musical theater composition, draws on his long personal and professional acquaintance with Maltby & Shire to trace the pair's lifelong collaboration. Rosenblum also provides illuminating, deep-dive analyses of selected songs from the Maltby & Shire canon and explores Maltby's career as a Tony Award-winning director (Ain't Misbehavin', Fosse) and Shire's as an Academy Award-winning film composer (The Taking of Pelham 123, All the President's Men).

“Richard and David Are one of the best songwriting teams of the last 50 years, adored by theater insiders but not as well known to the general public as they should be,” said Rosenblum. “Their songs are staples of cabarets, master classes, student recitals and auditions, but the standout numbers that people know and love are just the tip of the iceberg. I hope readers will gain an enhanced appreciation of them and their amazing musical output.”

Tickets to the Symphony Space event can be purchased here. CLOSER THAN EVER: The Unique Six-Decade Songwriting Partnership of Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire is available in hardcover and as an eBook from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, directly from the publisher, and in bookstores everywhere.

