Photos: The Iconic LINDA EDER Returns to 54 Below; One More Show May 27th

The iconic cabaret performer Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award-winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold-out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to their stage for three very special performances, which ran Thursday May 16th, Sunday May 19th, with one final performance you can still catch on Monday May 27th at 7 pm. (Tickets to that show are available on 54 Below's website.)

Eder is a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

The show is music directed by Eder's long-time collaborator Billy Stritch, a solo performer in his own right who has performed his own shows in concert halls and nightclubs across the country. Eder is accompanied by a stellar band with David Finck on bass, Eric Halvorson on drums, and Aaron Heick on woodwinds.

See highlights from the May 19th show below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss – and don't forget to get your tickets to this Monday's show if you haven't yet!

Billy Stritch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

