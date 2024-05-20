New York Pride Month Cabaret Starring Blacc Cherry to Play The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present Blacc Cherry (@theblacccherry) in "Cherry's on Top!" on June 26th at 9:30pm!

Rising New York City comedian, singer, and drag entertainer, Blacc Cherry, invites you to kick-off your Pride Weekend celebrations with an evening of laughs and live singing. With a wide ranging musical selection from Stephen Sondheim to Luther Vandross, this one-night-only cabaret tells the story of queer dating, young love, overcoming adversity, and yes... topping. Come see for yourself why everyone loves a cherry on top!

Blacc Cherry in "Cherry's on Top!" plays at The Green Room 42 on June 26th. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

MORE ABOUT BLACC CHERRY:

Blacc Cherry (@theblacccherry) is a NYC based drag artist and comedian. She received vocal and dance training at the University of Oklahoma, and recently received her juris doctorate degree from Columbia University after passing the New York State Bar Exam. Cherry is a resident performer at The Duplex Cabaret & Piano Bar.

Comments