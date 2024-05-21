SWINGIN' WITH SARA Returns To Chelsea Table + Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a smash-hit night at The Green Room 42, Swingin' with Sara is back! Madeline Dalton (creator, co-arranger) and Adam Dorfman (music director & co-arranger) will be bringing your favorite Sara Bareilles hits to Chelsea Table + Stage reimagined in retro genres.

From styles such as Andrews Sisters to bossa nova, Dalton's selections run the gamut of vintage music. Special guests will include Mark Planner (JCSS & Godspell OBC), Ellis Gage (White Rose Off-Broadway), and Dan Macke (Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen)! Other performers include Jacob Bogan Hammill, Marisa Budnick (J2 Spotlight's Lucky Stiff), Alexis Gardiner, Murphy, and Josh Tanzer. The members of seven-piece jazz band will be announced at a later date.

Tickets start at $22.50. Livestream tickets are available. Purchase tickets HERE.

Chelsea Table + Stage

Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.

