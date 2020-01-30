TRANS VOICES CABARET Returns For 2020

NYC's premiere cabaret featuring trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming performers is back at The Duplex with their first show of the year on Saturday, February 22nd at 9:30pm. Trans Voices Cabaret is excited to be partnering with Babetown, a pop-up supper club for queer women, trans, and nonbinary folx created by chef Alex Koones. The show is directed by TVC creator Donnie Cianciotto, with Musical Direction by Anessa Marie. Cianciotto will also serve as the evening's emcee.

Trans Voices Cabaret's inaugural 2020 show will feature music from Broadway musicals, original songs, and well-loved standards. Returning cast members JorJa Brown, Donnie Cianciotto, Imani Russell, and Feathers Wise will be joined by first-time TVC performers Nikki Knupp, Ryan Lisa, Jenn (JJ) Maley, Will Shishmanian, and Hayley St. James. Finnegan Nahill will return as Stage Manager.

Of their partnership with Babetown, Cianciotto says, "As soon as I learned about Babetown, I knew I wanted to collaborate with them. Spaces specifically for queer women, trans people, and nonbinary people are few and far between, and queer businesses need to support one another." A limited number of tickets were available through Babetown's Facebook page (facebook.com/beyourownbabe) that included a pre-show dinner and reception in a beautiful private home in the Village, followed by a short walk to the theater for the show. Tickets sold out within hours. "Babetown is so thrilled to collaborate with Trans Voices Cabaret because when we want a night at the theater, we want it to be as queer as possible," says Koones.

This new year brings some new changes to Trans Voices Cabaret's format including smaller casts and a $5 increase in ticket prices. "While it's always my intention to keep tickets as affordable as possible," says Cianciotto, "this small increase will allow the entertainers to receive a stipend for the work they do, and paying TGNC performers for their time and energy is tremendously important."

Trans Voices Cabaret is dedicated to raising the visibility of TGNC entertainers in the musical theater community, and has featured over 50 performers since it's first show in November of 2017. Some of the cast's combined performance credits include The Public Theater, Steppenwolf, 54 Below, Carnegie Hall, The Laurie Beechman Theater, Joe's Pub, Lincoln Center, and Birdland, as well as film and television. Trans Voices Cabaret also has a branch in Chicago, and launched its newest chapter in London on July 4th, 2019.

Tickets are $15 in advance, and $20 at the door. It is strongly suggested to purchase tickets in advance at: www.purplepass.com. For more information on Trans Voices Cabaret, please visit a??www.transvoicescabaret.com.





