TRADITION! THE JEWISH VOICES OF BROADWAY to be Presented at 54 Below

54 BELOW will present Tradition! The Jewish Voices of Broadway on December 5, 2024, at 9:30 pm. Come nosh and schmooze with the next generation of Broadway as they sing through the Jewish musical theatre songbook at 54 Below! Directed and produced by Lyla Ross and music directed by Joshua Turchin, Tradition! The Jewish Voices of Broadway celebrates both characters in Jewish stories including Fiddler on the Roof and Jewish characters in non-Jewish narratives such as The Last Five Years. Join us for an empowering evening rich with culture, tradition, and community underscored by melodic beauty and classic Jewish humor!

Tradition! The Jewish Voices of Broadway plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 5, 2024 at 9:30 PM. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Featuring:

Lizzie Buller (Gossip Girl), Miles Eichenhorn , Gabo Feldenkrais, Rafaella Fiore-Mark, Davey Fried, Lindsay Jordyn (Footloose MGM Beau Rivage), Julian Lokash, Elizabeth Mandell

Joel Morel (Urinetown Edinburgh Fringe Festival), Joey Morof (Legacy: Maria Friedman & Friends at Hudson Theatre), Matthew Mucha (Harmony Broadway and off-Broadway, Bandstand First National Tour), Lauren Nathens, Morgan Paige, Oliver Prose (New York, New York Broadway), Lyla Ross , Gemma Strauss, Joshua Turchin, Amitai Vales.

