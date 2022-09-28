Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THOSE GIRLS Sing The Broadway! (vol.1) Begins Limited Run at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in October

Performances begin October 2.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Join NYC favorites THOSE GIRLS for an all-new mix of all things Broadway, from Gilbert & Sullivan to SIX! Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, and Wendy Russell are bringing a special celebration of show tunes revered, rocked & re-imagined with their usual "anything goes" shenanigans. Lots of harmony, humor, and stories from both sides of the footlights, plus a killer band, delicious food, drinks and hospitality. http://www.thosegirlssing.com

THOSE GIRLS SING THE BROADWAY! (vol.1)

Directed by Lennie Watts, Musical Direction by Steven Ray Watkins

at the Laurie Beechman Theatre (downstairs at the West Bank Cafe, 407 W. 42nd St. NYC)

Sunday, 10/2 at 4pm

Saturday, 10/15 at 7pm

Saturday 10/29 at 7pm

Thursday 11/3 at 7pm

Tickets on sale online now for all performances - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199644®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westbankcafe.com%2Flaurie-beechman-theatre?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Room opens one hour before curtain, venue minimum can be food or beverage, and credit cards are welcome. Discount on the cover charge available for MAC and AEA members for advance tickets bought through the venue website above.

THOSE GIRLS are three-time MAC Award winners for Best Vocal Group, and they received the BroadwayWorld.com Regional Cabaret Award for Best NY Group Show 2020 for their last outing, "THOSE GIRLS Sing the Boys (vol.1)". They'll make their Jazz at Lincoln Center debut on October 26th as part of the opening night concert of the Maber Mercer 33rd annual New York Cabaret Convention in the beautiful Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall. https://www.mabelmercer.org


