THE WISE WOMEN To Enchant 54 Below This Halloween

In a bewitching twist of fate, the great-granddaughter of accused Salem witch, Winifred Holman, is set to unveil a spellbinding musical concert about her ancestor's life at the renowned 54 Below during Halloween week.

"The Wise Women," penned by Holman's descendant Alison Holman, and her husband Christopher Iain Blair, promises to cast a captivating spell on audiences with its blend of history, music, and familial connection.

Alison Holman, an accomplished writer, lyricist and composer, draws upon her unique lineage to bring this haunting tale to life. The musical explores the tumultuous events of the Salem witch trials area through the eyes of Winifred Holman, offering a fresh perspective on a dark chapter of American history. With a performance scheduled during the most fitting week of the year, "The Wise Women" aims to enchant and educate, shedding light on the resilience of her accused great-grandmother and the enduring impact of their stories and family.

Get tickets for the one night only musical concert, October 29, 2024, 9:30pm showtime at 54Below.org.

For more information about the show and its creator, visit wisewomenthemusical.com.

MORE ABOUT Alison Holman

Alison Holman is a versatile musician, composer, and playwright based in New York City. Her journey in music began with classical piano at age 6, evolving into a multifaceted career spanning performance, composition, and direction. Holman's professional experience includes singing and dancing in Branson, Missouri's theme parks and a five-year stint as a classical pianist for Carnival Cruise Lines. Since moving to New York, Holman has established herself as a sought-after pianist and music director in the theater community. She has performed at renowned venues such as Lincoln Center Local, 54 Below, and Birdland, while also collaborating with Broadway artists across the city.

