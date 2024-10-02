THE WISE WOMEN Comes to 54 Below This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present THE WISE WOMEN Musical Showcase October 29, 2024, 9:30pm. Defying and overcoming prejudice, in a story based on the lives of the composer’s real-life ancestors, the musical tells the story of Winifred Holman and her daughters using the magic and natural resources of the earth to heal and bless their community in 16th century Salem, Massachusetts. The women are accused of witchcraft, jailed, tried and acquitted. Discover the true story that has inspired Hollywood films & now a Broadway musical.

Produced by Mills Theatrical, the creative team includes Alison Holman (book, music, lyrics), 11th great-granddaughter of Winifred Holman, and Christopher Iain Blair (music, lyrics). The cast includes Elora Von Rosch, Lourdes 'Sadie' McFerron, Beatrice Allred, Zach Greer, Chloe Kostman, Matthew Wages, Michael Ciffuni and musically directed by Kevin Lynch.

The Wise Women musical showcase, www.wisewomenthemusical.com, plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) October 29, 2024, 9:30pm. $29 (includes $4 in fees) – $40 (includes $5 in fees). VIP Seating: $51 (includes $6 in fees) Premiums: $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

