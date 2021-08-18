THE SIXTH ANNUAL HARVARD-YALE CANTATA to be Presented at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, again will present a cast of Harvard and Yale grads in The Sixth Annual Harvard-Yale Cantata. Join us for a unique evening at Feinstein's/54 Below, with Team Yale looking to avenge a narrow victory by Team Harvard in Cantata V. Will it be two wins in a row for Harvard? Or will Yale reassert dominance and add to its 4-1 record in the series? Harvard's team captain is back, and Yale has a new captain/music director. Most of the contests in this series have been very close, and the teams are always well-matched and brimming with talent.

The Harvard songwriters will include Johnny Green ("Body and Soul"), Joshuah Campbell (Academy Award nomination for "Stand Up"), Nell Benjamin and Lawrence O'Keefe (Broadway's Legally Blonde), perennial Cantata favorite John Forster ("Entering Marion"), and team captain Jennie Litt (MAC nominee for "A Prime Little Number"). The Yale team will feature songs by Cole Porter (Broadway's Kiss Me, Kate and Anything Goes), Scott Frankel (Broadway's Grey Gardens), Mark Sonnenblick (Off-Bway's Midnight at the Never Get), Julian Hornik, and Scott Etan Feiner. Scott Feiner will also serve as the Yale team captain and musical director.

Performers for Harvard will include Eric Cheng, Debbie Deane, Laura Sky Herman, John Forster, Ashley LaLonde and Michael Wingate. Performers for Yale will include Kenyon Duncan, Scott Etan Feiner, Joy Hermalyn, and Xavier Washington. Additional performers will be announced as the date approaches.

Returning for her third time to the judge's panel will be songwriter Marcy Heisler ("Taylor the Latte Boy"). Joining her will be playwright and librettist Cheryl Davis (winner of a Writers' Guild Award and a Kleban Award). Cheryl went to Princeton and had a song in Cantata III, when Princeton teamed up with Yale against Columbia and Harvard. The other judge will be announced shortly.

The show is formatted after the Harvard-Yale Regatta. There will be five heats, each with a Harvard song pitted against a Yale song. The show is produced by Tom Toce (Yale, 1978), who also hosts, in association with Scott Etan Feiner and Jennie Litt. Musical direction and accompaniment will be provided by Richard Shore for Harvard and Scott Etan Feiner for Yale.

"The Harvard-Yale Cantata" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, September 9, at 9:30. There is a $30-$40 cover charge ($65 premium) and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.