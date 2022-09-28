THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW to Return to Joe's Pub With Special Guests Nick Adams, Taylor Iman Jones & More

The Skivvies are back at Joe's Pub for The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show on October 22, 2022 at 9:30pm. This is the 4th year the spooky season tradition. A Halloween concert treat that puts their signature stripped-down Skivvies stamp of mash-ups and medleys on the iconic score from the cult classic musical.

Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley lead the cast on ukulele and cello while also performing the roles Brad and Janet.

The special guests for this show are:

Nick Adams, Alison Fraser, Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Taylor Iman Jones, Marissa Rosen, Travis Kent, Brenda Braxton, Diana Huey, Amy Hillner Larsen, and Rob Morrison.

Band:

Nathan Ellman Bell

Andrew Gutauskas

Sean Murphy

Nate Buccieri

For more information visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199745®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpublictheater.org%2Fproductions%2Fjoes-pub%2F2022%2Fs%2Fthe-skivvies-rocky%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1