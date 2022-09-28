Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW to Return to Joe's Pub With Special Guests Nick Adams, Taylor Iman Jones & More

Additional special guests include Alison Fraser, Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Marissa Rosen, Travis Kent, Brenda Braxton, and more.

Sep. 28, 2022  
The Skivvies are back at Joe's Pub for The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show on October 22, 2022 at 9:30pm. This is the 4th year the spooky season tradition. A Halloween concert treat that puts their signature stripped-down Skivvies stamp of mash-ups and medleys on the iconic score from the cult classic musical.

Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley lead the cast on ukulele and cello while also performing the roles Brad and Janet.

The special guests for this show are:

Nick Adams, Alison Fraser, Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Taylor Iman Jones, Marissa Rosen, Travis Kent, Brenda Braxton, Diana Huey, Amy Hillner Larsen, and Rob Morrison.

Band:
Nathan Ellman Bell
Andrew Gutauskas
Sean Murphy
Nate Buccieri

For more information visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199745®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpublictheater.org%2Fproductions%2Fjoes-pub%2F2022%2Fs%2Fthe-skivvies-rocky%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


