THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE PARODY MUSICAL is Coming to The Green Room 42 for Two Performances

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of The Real Housewives of New York: The Parody Musical on Friday, June 16 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. Written by 2023 Richard Rodgers Award winner Dylan MarcAurele, the show is coming back to the club following a sold-out debut, a sold-out encore, and an appearance on Bravo TV’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” The cast will include Brooke Sweeney, Deborah Berenson, Nina Jayashankar, Kim Onah, Olivia Miller, Rocky Paterra, Tess Davison, and Zofia Weretka. The show is directed by Marc Tumminelli.

The Real Housewives of New York: The Parody Musical is a raucous revue celebrating and satirizing thirteen seasons of the iconic reality series. Set during 2018’s nation-dividing conflict between the Skinniest Girl and the Kennedy Princess, the story follows “Real Housewives” cast members past and present as they compete for their chance to win a spin-off—or to fade into obscurity forever. The show is an offshoot of the popular Instagram channel @RHONYmusical, which amassed 28,000 followers over the course of the pandemic. Created, written, and directed by MarcAurele, the account’s short musical sketches have drawn praise from celebrities like Molly Shannon, Gary Janetti, and Antoni Porowski.

Dylan MarcAurele is a New York-based writer. He recently won the 2023 Richard Rodgers Award, was a 2020-21 Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellow, and was a 2021 Jonathan Larson Grant finalist. Composing credits include bluegrass pop musical tragicomedy Lewis Loves Clark, interactive dark comedy Tea with G (directed by Scott Schwartz), and family musical The Land of Forgotten Toys (“This score could compete with a lot of far more famous holiday attractions... You might want to catch this show just to hear MarcAurele’s tunes.” – Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune). He also wrote book/music/lyrics for the queer horror pop musical M3GAN: The Parody Musical. He has composed songs for several youth musicals available for licensing through Broadway Licensing and Theatrical Rights Worldwide. B.A. in Music, Harvard University, ’16. www.dylanmarcaurele.com

Marc Tumminelli’s credits include Better Nate Than Ever for Disney+ (dialogue/acting coach). He adapted the book, music and lyrics, as well as directed the developmental workshop productions of, the school editions of The Addams Family, Zombie Prom, Head Over Heels, We Will Rock You, All Shook Up, and many more. Other directing credits include: Over the Rainbow, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Carrie, Pippin, Over the Tavern, Cabaret, I Love My Wife, The Secret Garden, and Sweet Charity. Marc has directed the club acts for multiple Broadway stars including: Andrew Barth Feldman, Micaela Diamond, Farah Alvin, and Erika Henningsen. He is programming producer of The Green Room 42, owner of Broadway Workshop, and host of the popular podcast, “Little Me: Growing Up Broadway” on The Broadway Podcast Network.

The Real Housewives of New York: The Parody Musical will be performed on Friday, June 16 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $30-$60. For tickets, please visit Click Here.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT THE GREEN ROOM 42

Tuesdays at 7:00 PM through June 27

LADY BUNNY

“Don’t Bring the Kids”

EXTENDED!

Drag royalty Lady Bunny will present an hour of jokes and demented song parodies. The internationally known drag icon, comedian, recording artist and jet-set DJ is as famous for her big-banged bouffant and her notoriously naughty wit as for her ability to get a dancefloor jumping. A Manhattan gal since the early 80s, Lady Bunny shares Atlanta roots with fellow drag star and former roommate, RuPaul, and is most famous for co-founding and emceeing Wigstock, the annual New York City Labor Day outdoor drag festival that ran for nearly 20 years. She tours constantly, taking her bawdy brand of humor to audiences from Cincinnati to Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, London, Marrakesh and Sydney. Bunny has been lucky enough to share the stage or screen with many of her idols including Patti LaBelle, Joan Rivers, Bea Arthur, Charo, Lynda Carter, and Christina Aguilera at Radio City Music Hall. One-woman show titles like “That Ain’t No Lady!,” “Trans-Jester,” “Pig in a Wig,” and most recently, “Cuntageous,” offer a hint as to what to expect. From riotously risqué to vividly vulgar, Bunny gleefully delivers full-strength, downright dirty, gobsmackingly un-P.C. adult humor. Lady Bunny can be seen in films and television, most recently in Wig, the HBO Wigstock documentary made with Neil Patrick Harris, and the feature film Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate. She was the “Dean of Drag” on three seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag U,” has been roasted by Joan Rivers, roasted Pam on “The Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson,” and emceed the LGBT prom in one of the most popular episodes of “Sex and the City.”

Monday, June 12 at 7:00 PM

“5 QUESTIONS WITH JAMES and JAM – LIVE!”

starring James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison

*Livestream Available*

The two stars of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop bring your favorite theater-themed podcast to life with special Broadway guests, games, songs and, of course, “5 Questions.” Previous guests have included Bonnie Milligan, Gavin Creel, BD Wong, Saycon Sengbloh, Alex Brightman and more. The evening will feature music director Drew Wutke. James Jackson, Jr. is an Obie Award-winning New York City actor and performance artist. For over 20 years, this storyteller and his art have made a home at venues like Joe’s Pub, DROM, Duane Park, and 54 Below. After years of dance belts, regional theatre, and a few national tours, James’ career has led to gracing the prestigious stages of Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall. John-Andrew Morrison received a Tony Award nomination, a Lucille Lortel Award and an Obie Award for his work in A Strange Loop. He also was an Outer Critics Circle honoree for his performance in the Off-Broadway premiere of Blues for an Alabama Sky. John-Andrew got to collaborate and bring Boy Steals Train to the Edinburgh Festival, where the show won the Fringe First Award and also the London Stage Award.

Wednesday, June 14 at 7:00 PM

BECCA BLACKWELL

“Back to She”

*Livestream Available*

An evening of stories and songs from the distinctive (and masculine, well, sort of) voice of Becca Blackwell, downtown performance star and beloved schmerm about town. The show is directed by Lee Houck with music director Emily Bate, and features Greg Corbino on piano and TL Thompson on bass.

Saturday, June 17 at 1:00 PM

LESLIE CARRARA-RUDOLPH

“Bizarre Brunch”

*Livestream Available*

Laugh along with five-time Emmy nominee Leslie Carrara-Rudolph as she takes a break from “Sesame Street” to entertain adults with “Bizarre Brunch,” a hilarious matinee cabaret filled with weird whimsy. Bring your appetite for a musical menu of savory stories, sweet surprises, and a cuisine of quirky characters. Featuring original music, comedy, and classic tunes with a twist. There’s always a new ingredient in this heart-filled cabaret series. She will be joined by Michael Hicks on piano and Paul Rudolph on percussion. The show is directed by Jamie Donmoyer. Leslie Carrara-Rudolph is a multi-faceted entertainer, puppeteer, visual and voice-over artist, writer, who grew up creating characters. She is best known for performing Abby Cadabby and Elmo’s dog Tango on “Sesame Street.” Look for her in the new Disney+ series “Muppets Mayhem.” She is co-founder of Humor with a Heart Productions, helping communities navigate life creatively.

Sunday, June 18 at 7:00 PM

DREW DROEGE and MITCH SILPA

“It’s Mitch & Drew… and We’ve Never Felt Younger!”

*Livestream Available*

1 hour of delicious 2-person queer sketch comedy. Drew Droege is best known for his online Chloe Sevigny parody videos and has performed his solo shows, Bright Colors And Bold Patterns and Happy Birthday, Doug, at SoHo Playhouse. His recent TV credits include “Your Honor,” “Bob's Burgers,” and “Search Party.” Mitch Silpa is an alum of The Groundlings and is best known as flight attendant Steve/Stove in Bridesmaids and his online David Blaine parody videos. His recent TV credits include “All Rise,” “Chad,” and “Nobodies.”

June 22, October 5 and December 7 – Thursdays at 7:00 PM

“LEOLA’S LADY LAND LOUNGE”

Written & performed by Will Nolan

*Livestream Available*

Your favorite BroadwayWorld Award-winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC’s greatest talent to Leola's Lady Land Lounge, the monthly live talk show. Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there’s gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!

Sunday, June 25 at 9:30 PM and Sunday, July 2 at 7:00 PM

LIZ McCARTNEY

“One Fine Day”

*Livestream Available*

This show will present the very professional life of Liz McCartney told through story and an occasionally true song, with James Horan at the piano and maybe a surprise guest or two. Liz McCartney is currently appearing in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, her 14th Broadway show. Others include: The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Annie, South Pacific, Mamma Mia!, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Dance of the Vampires, Sunday in the Park with George, My Fair Lady, and Taboo. On tour and regionally she has performed in Wicked, Sweeney Todd, Souvenir, The Little Mermaid, Cinderella and Into the Woods.