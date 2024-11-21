THE MEETING With Justin Elizabeth Sayre To Return For One Last Time to Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Meeting with Justin Elizabeth Sayre, the longest-running LGBTQ-comedy-variety show in New York will return for one final edition on Sunday, November 24th, at 8:30 pm at Joe's Pub. The show will feature Natalie Joy Johnson (Lempika), Julian Fleisher (Joe's Pub), Eliza Galindez, C*nty Ham, and Fempath along with Sayre's comedic stylings.

The Meeting of the International Order of Sodomites began in November of 2009 at The Duplex, and then moved first to 54 Below until finally finding its long-standing home at Joe's Pub. The variety show has featured a long list of downtown and Broadway luminaries and has celebrated the LGBTQ community. "The show has taught me everything," says Sayre, "and I have loved doing it. It's given me a voice, and now it's time for me to use that voice differently." Sayre remains committed to LGBTQ causes, and their benefit Night of Thousand Judy's will continue next year for its 13th Annual iteration. The Meeting won Sayre the 2012 Bistro Comedy Award and multiple Mac nominations.

Justin Elizabeth Sayre is a playwright and performer Michael Musto called, "Oscar Wilde meets Whoopi Goldberg." Sayre is a fixture of the Downtown Cabaret Scene in New York. Sayre has written a series of YA Novels, Husky, Pretty, and Mean, released by Penguin Books, and the book, From Gay to Z: A Compendium of Queer Culture just released by Chronicle Books. Sayre has written for Television, working with Michael Patrick King on his Hit CBS comedy, 2 Broke Girls and Fox's The Cool Kids. Sayre also appeared on HBO's The Comeback with Lisa Kudrow.

The Meeting on November will feature Natalie Joy Johnson (Lempika), Julian Fleisher (Joe's Pub), Elisa Galindez, C*nty Ham, and Fempath (Club Shortbus.) Drew Wutke will be the musical director. Showtime at 8:30 pm on Sunday, November 24th at Joe's Pub. Be there for the end of an era.

