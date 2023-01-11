THE KI KI EXPERIENCE To Perform Live At Joe's Pub, February 4

The KI KI Experience, a brand- new sound of Alt. Rock, Funk, and Soul- enriched with breathtakingly warm and powerful vocals, will headline at New York City's legendary Joe's Pub for the first time on Saturday February 4, 2023.

This Afrofuturistic rock-chick will take you on a journey exploring the different musical genre's ultimately making up the unique sound of The KI KI Experience vibe. KI KI's mentor Nona Hendryx (LaBelle), Angelique Kidjo, and Q-Tip are amongst some of the artists KI KI has worked with and are influenced by.

Accompanied by an incomparable five-piece band and three vocalists, plan to be uplifted, invigorated, and inspired. The band includes music director Mike Greko (Greko), Nate Jones (Stevie Wonder, Jay Z, Justin Timberlake), Ismael Baiz (Monte, The Latino Experimental Project), Jerome Jordan (Black Rock Coalition), and Andee Blacksugar (KMFDM, Blondie). Supporting vocalists include Keith Anthony Fluitt (Michael Jackson, Martha Wash), Jack Fuller (Azealia Banks, Taylor Mac/Matt Rae), and Tess Santos (Azealia Banks). Featured horn section consists of V Jeffery Smith (The Family Stand, Burnt Sugar Arkestra), JS Williams (PFunk, Living Colour), and Smoota (Burnt Sugar Arkestra).

To purchase tickets, go to www.thekikiexperience.com.

Tickets are $15 adv and $20 at the door.

Doors at 9PM, Showtime 9:30PM.

Joe's Pub 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY. 10003.