THE FUNCTION to Honor Mykal Kilgore at The Green Room 42 in June

The concert will take place on June 19th.

Following its run at 54 Below last season, THE FUNCTION: A Juneteenth Concert Celebration will return for a second iteration on June 19th at 930pm at The Greenroom 42. 

 

The queer-centered Juneteenth concert performance honors the history of Juneteenth as a newly named US federal holiday while also uplifting black queer artists and culture for pride month. The event is produced by the 2X  Anthem Award winning “March On Broadway” team. 

 

“This evening is designed to uplift the freedom and liberation of  black, queer, and marginalized voices.”, shares lead organizer, Jaime Cepero. “In a time when black queer lives are under an incredible amount of political pressure, we are proud to offer the community a night that centers queer celebration and joy as an act of resistance. Juneteenth has always represented that to many of us—so we are thrilled to pool our collective magic to uplift all intersections of black life on a day that was monumental to our freedom.” 

 

The team aims to honor a black queer artist in the community each year. The inaugural concert celebrated the work of openly queer recording artist and Tony nominee, Alex Newell.

 

This year's headliner for THE FUNCTION is Broadway veteran Mykal Kilgore, an award-winning actor, Grammy, and NAACP Image Award-nominated singer/songwriter. Mykals debut album “A Man Born Black” marked the first time an openly queer black man was nominated for a Grammy.  Kilgore's achievements will be honored during the pride event, culminating in a performance by the esteemed vocalist himself. 

 

 

Joining Kilgore on stage will be Jade Jones (Beauty & The Beast) Ianne Fields Stewart (The Feels), Carina Louchey (MJ The Musical) Jelani Remy (Back To The Future) Christian Brailsford (Pretty Woman) Jay Jurden (The Tonight Show) Nattalyee Randall (Respect National Tour) Jaime Cepero(Smash, Connecting) Jared Joseph (Parable Of Sower, Aint Too Proud) Jason Veasey (Strange Loop, Murders In The Building) Elijah Caldwell (Strange Loop) Kristina Nicole Miller (The Lion King) Michael Fischer (Americas Got Talent) Davon WilliamsJosh Walker, Jada Valenciaga, Phillip Henry, and Zenni Corbin. 

 

Accompanying the artists is a four-piece band featuring Drew Cooper (guitar), TJ Griffin (drums), and Andreleia Burch (bass), with music direction by Darnell White (keys). 

 

Tickets for THE FUNCTION are now available for purchase by visiting the Greenroom's website. $15 dollar discount tickets are available for members of marginalized communities. With all sales being final, make sure to secure your seats in advance. Ticket sales will close two hours before showtime, and for those purchasing tickets at the door, a $5 surcharge will apply. To fully immerse in the experience, it is recommended to arrive 30-45 minutes before the show starts. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 10th Avenue, at the corner of 42nd Street.  




