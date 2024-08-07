News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE FLASH FOLLIES: A LIGHTNING FAST SHOWCASE OF MUSIC & COMEDY Announced At Caveat NYC.

Ticket proceeds will go towards the budget of The Flash: Pursuit of Justice.

By: Aug. 07, 2024
THE FLASH FOLLIES: A LIGHTNING FAST SHOWCASE OF MUSIC & COMEDY Announced At Caveat NYC. Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

On August 26 at 9:30 P.M., The Flash Follies: A Lightning Fast Showcase of Music & Comedy, an hourlong, one-night-only showcase of talent featuring the members of the cast, crew, and friends of The Flash: Pursuit of Justice. will be performing incredible acts at Caveat NYC (21 A Clinton Ave, New York, NY 10002), Monday August 26th at 9:30pm EST (Doors open 9:00pm).

LATEST NEWS

THE FLASH FOLLIES: A LIGHTNING FAST SHOWCASE OF MUSIC & COMEDY Announced At Caveat NYC.
GOTTA SING WITH KENNETH GARTMAN to be Presented at The Green Room 42
Interview: Michael Walters Brings Brash, Funny Dame Edna to the Triad Theater
Bryce Edwards to Return to Birdland with THE FRIVOLITY HOUR

Ticket proceeds will go towards the budget of The Flash: Pursuit of Justice. You can buy in person and live stream tickets here:

https://www.caveat.nyc/events/the-flash-follies-a-lightning-fast-showcase-of-music--8-26-2024

Featuring:

Joshua Keen (BOOK OF MORMON-Broadway, National Tour)

Giuliana Augello (JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50th ANNIVERSARY -National Tour, GREASE-Buck's County Playhouse)

Kate Jarecki-(THE OFFICE: AN OFF BROADWAY PARODY-Off Broadway, WIZARD OF OZ-Syracuse Stage)

Amber Gatlin (GROUNDBREAKING ACHIEVEMENT OF OUTRAGEOUS IMPORTANCE-Off Broadway, SEX WORK/SEX PLAY-Off Broadway, Saint Street)

Sondrine Bontemps (ALADDIN-Disney Cruise Line)

Camille G Theriault-(NEWSIES-Hemmen's Theatre)

Ben David Feldman (THE FLASH: TEST RUN, A KILLER PARTY-Virtue Venue Theatricals)

Andrew Barlow (THE FLASH: TEST RUN)

Leo Callao (Saint Street)

Lando Lawrence




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos