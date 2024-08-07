THE FLASH FOLLIES: A LIGHTNING FAST SHOWCASE OF MUSIC & COMEDY Announced At Caveat NYC.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On August 26 at 9:30 P.M., The Flash Follies: A Lightning Fast Showcase of Music & Comedy, an hourlong, one-night-only showcase of talent featuring the members of the cast, crew, and friends of The Flash: Pursuit of Justice. will be performing incredible acts at Caveat NYC (21 A Clinton Ave, New York, NY 10002), Monday August 26th at 9:30pm EST (Doors open 9:00pm).

Ticket proceeds will go towards the budget of The Flash: Pursuit of Justice. You can buy in person and live stream tickets here:

https://www.caveat.nyc/events/the-flash-follies-a-lightning-fast-showcase-of-music--8-26-2024

Featuring:

Joshua Keen (BOOK OF MORMON-Broadway, National Tour)

Giuliana Augello (JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50th ANNIVERSARY -National Tour, GREASE-Buck's County Playhouse)

Kate Jarecki-(THE OFFICE: AN OFF BROADWAY PARODY-Off Broadway, WIZARD OF OZ-Syracuse Stage)

Amber Gatlin (GROUNDBREAKING ACHIEVEMENT OF OUTRAGEOUS IMPORTANCE-Off Broadway, SEX WORK/SEX PLAY-Off Broadway, Saint Street)

Sondrine Bontemps (ALADDIN-Disney Cruise Line)

Camille G Theriault-(NEWSIES-Hemmen's Theatre)

Ben David Feldman (THE FLASH: TEST RUN, A KILLER PARTY-Virtue Venue Theatricals)

Andrew Barlow (THE FLASH: TEST RUN)

Leo Callao (Saint Street)

Lando Lawrence

