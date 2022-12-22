Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL to Stream on Broadway on Demand

This year’s theme is “Christmas Through the Decades” with songs from the 1900’s to present day! 

Dec. 22, 2022  
Doris Dear, Telly Award and Communicator Worldwide winner for her streaming series, 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk', 3-time MAC Award winner and Broadway World award winner, is back teaming with BroadwayOnDemand to stream her annual holiday extravaganza, 'The Doris Dear Christmas Special' filmed LIVE at The Triad Theater in NYC! This year's theme is "Christmas Through the Decades" with songs from the 1900's to present day! The streaming starts on December 23rd running until January 1st!

The "Doris Dear Christmas Special" reunites the award-winning team of Musical Director Blake Allen and Director Lina Koutrakos with writer and creative producer Ray DeForest and "America's Perfect Housewife" Doris Dear! Casting this year brought together award winning Opera, Broadway, jazz, classical and cabaret performers to the Rumpus Room. Grab a ticket for the low price of $7.99 and settle in for a fun, nostalgic evening full of holiday spirit!

The party is a non-stop holiday fête full of award-winning artists. The "Doris Dear Christmas Special" brought together a dynamite cast with award winning Broadway producer/singer/actor Jana Robbins, singer/actor Aaron Lee Battle, internationally recognized award winning soprano Emily Kate Gentile, Broadway star Crystal Kellogg and the award-winning singer/songwriter Meg Flather. 3 of "Those Girls" singing group Karen Mack, Eve Eaton and Wendy Russel provided backup vocals as well as a fun all-inclusive holiday treat as 'The Dears"! Top notch musicians included Grammy nominated Christopher Koelzer on keyboards, Michael Raposo on reeds, Camille Enderlin on violin and Robert Guilford on Drums.

Doris Dear is your Holiday Hostess and brings with her tales of Christmas's past. Join 'Americas Perfect Housewife', Doris Dear and her friends, in the holiday Rumpus Room. This year's show will transport you to a holiday sleigh ride with a cozy blanket to keep you warm. Grab an eggnog and snuggle in for a good old fashioned holiday special.

Come into the Rumpus Room, support these amazing artists, and share in the joy and laughter of this holiday tradition. This is an annual sold-out hit so now you can sit in your very own easy chair and enjoy the spirit of the holidays!

Doris is also raising funds for the Alzheimer's Association! There is a link on the ticket page to make donations.

The Doris Dear Christmas Special, streaming on BroadwayonDemand 12/23 /22 - 1/1/2023

Tickets are $7.99 cocktails NOT included!


