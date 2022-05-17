THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE Concert to be Presented at Feintein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present the Rodgers & Hart classic musical comedy "THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE" In Concert on Thursday, June 16th at 9:30 pm at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street). The leading male roles of the identical twin Antipholus brothers will be played by real-life identical twins John and Matthew Drinkwater, the young musical duo who have become stars of the internet and have performed at major New York venues including Birdland, Feinstein's/54 Below, The Green Room 42, The Town Hall, and Don't Tell Mama. The event will showcase such Broadway talent as Leah Horowitz (FOLLIES, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, LES MISERABLES), Jay Aubrey Jones (CATS, HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING). Also starring Katie Dixon as Luciana, Kenny Rahtz as Dromio, Janet Fanale as Luce, and Sara DiPasquale as a Courtesan, plus special appearance by FORBIDDEN BROADWAY alum/Sirius XM radio star Christine Pedi. The show will be presented and hosted by theater journalist Michael Portantiere, with the noted pianist, vocal coach, and archivist Michael Lavine as musical director.

There is a $30-$40 cover charge and Premium seats are $65 and VIP seating at $50. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. An Additional $6.00 if purchased at the venue. Please note: all guests will be required to show proof of vaccination before entering the club. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

The Boys from Syracuse has music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Lorenz Hart, is based on William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, adapted by George Abbott. Identical twins Antipholus of Ephesus and Antipholus of Syracuse were separated in a shipwreck as children. Their servants, both named Dromio, are also long-separated identical twins. The show was the first musical based on a Shakespeare play. Well-known songs include "This Can't Be Love", "Sing For Your Supper" and "Falling In Love With Love". The Broadway show premiered in 1938 and Off-Broadway in 1963. Later productions are a 1963 West End run and Broadway revival in 2002, and a film in 1940. George Abbott directed and George Balanchine choreographed the original production, which opened at the Alvin Theater after tryouts in New Haven, Connecticut and Boston.