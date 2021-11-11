THE BOY BAND PROJECT: HOLIDAY EDITION to be Presented at Feinstein's/54 Below

The award-winning contemporary boy band experience THE BOY BAND PROJECT will return to FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, with all the moves, music, and magic of your favorite HOLIDAY boy bands from the 1990s, 2000s, and beyond. Expertly performed by 4 of your Broadway favs, and featuring the music of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, O-town, BoyzIIMen, Jonas Brothers and more, The Boy Band Project: Holiday Edition is an interactive boy band holiday spectacular that transports you back to a time when the boy band phenomenon dominated pop culture and TRL was appointment television. Even if you've never demolished a Trapper Keeper notebook with pictures of your favorite boy bander, this show will make you party like it's 1999 before you can say "Bye, Bye, Bye."

Delivered with their own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. In 2019, they opened for Todrick Hall on his "Haus Party Tour," were featured on "Good Morning America," and won the 2019 Broadway World Award for "Best Group." Last year, they received an astounding 8 nominations for the 2020 Broadway World Awards and won "Best Original Song" for their Holiday Hit Jingle My Bells and "Best Ensemble Soloist", Chris Messina. (To listen to their hit holiday song click here)

Cold weather's got you down? No problem! We'll turn up the heat, AND bring on the holiday spirit.

THE BOY BAND PROJECT plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 22, 2021 at 9:45pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE BOY BAND PROJECT

The boys have headlined residencies in Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, Rehoboth Beach and The Green Room 42 in New York City. Other notable performances include: Atlantis Cruises, Washington DC Pride, The Playstation Theatre, The Gramercy Theatre, The Copacabana, Iridium, The Parker Arts Center, Empire City Race Track, The O2 Academy (London, UK), The House of Blues (Cleveland, OH), The Metro (Chicago), and The Crest Theatre (Delray Beach, FL). www.theboybandproject.com

The Boyz

Travis Nesbitt - The Sensitive One

Altar Boyz (Off-Broadway), The Producers (National Tour)

Jesse JP Johnson - The Bad Boy

Wicked (Broadway), Xanadu (Broadway), Altar Boyz (Off-Broadway), Glory Days (Broadway), 9 to 5 (National Tour)

Sam Harvey - The Sporty One

Rock of Ages (National Tour), Bay Side: The Musical (Off-Broadway)

a??

Christopher Brasfield - The Boy Next Door

Choir Boy (Off-Broadway), The Book of Mormon (National Tour)