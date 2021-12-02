THE BASEMENT MIXTAPE Concert Celebrating New Writers Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below presents the Basement Mixtape on December 9th at 9:45pm. Come and experience this love letter to the parties we went to and the parties that are yet to come. Join us for a night filled with pop, punk, disco, funk, and everything in between. Featuring new bangers written by young writers who are taking the world by storm and exciting arrangements of old favorites, you are cordially invited to party like it's 2022 in your favorite basement. Go shake off the cobwebs and pre-game together for what will surely be a holiday season full of love, laughter, and bubbly. For one night only, there is one rule dance like you've never danced before.

Featuring: Leana Rae Concepcion (Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Romy and Michele Musical), Alyssa Wray ("American Idol" Season 19), Vaibu Mohan (Works In Progress, Halloweekend Kickoff), Danielle Koenig (Works In Progress), Greg Paladino (Works In Progress), Asher Muldoon (Dear Evan Hansen National Tour), Sammy Grob, Owen Braithwaite, Alison Campbell, Rachel Lloyd (Works In Progress), Irvin Mason Jr., Jameson May (Works In Progess), Jessie Jo Pauley, Andrew Strano (Nailed It, Skin), Caroline Strickland, and Caroline Pernick.

Produced by Vaibu Mohan, Danielle Koenig, and Greg Paladino with music direction by Jessie Rosso Arrangements and Orchestrations by Greg Paladino

Additional Arrangements by Sammy Grob, Tonie Nguyen, Melody Valdez, and Jordan Wolfe

The Basement Mixtape plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54 th Street) on December 9th at 9:45pm. There is a $35-75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.