Submissions Are Now Being Accepted for the Dottie Berman Award and the John Wallowitch Award

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) is inviting all songwriters to submit their original songs for consideration for one of MAC's two songwriting awards: the Dottie Berman Award and the John Wallowitch Award. Submitters do not need to be MAC members. MAC encourages all songwriters to submit their work for consideration. Submissions must be received by Friday, August 21, 2020. The selected songwriter or songwriting team for each award will receive $500. To qualify, each submitter must submit three original songs they have written at any time that in their own opinion represent their best work and the range of their writing style. Judging will take place from September 1 through 30, 2020. Finalists will be announced on or about October 1st, and the winners will be announced on or about October 8, 2020.

Dottie Burman AWARD

The recipient will receive $500.

Qualifications

· Songwriter must be age 40 or over.

· Songwriter cannot thus far have received significant recognition in the music industry, for example, the songwriter cannot have won a major award such as a Grammy Award ®, or gained national name recognition outside of the songwriting community. In addition, the submitter must not have previously won an award from MAC for songwriting.

· Songwriter must submit three songs (MP3 only) via email with accompanying lyrics in the body of the email only. No PDF or Word attachments or links.

· SUBMISSION EMAIL: burmanaward@gmail.com

· Each song should be emailed in a separate email. Please send all 3 emails at the same time

or as close as possible.

· For each email, in the subject, put your last name and the song title

(i.e. Sondheim-Send in the Clowns)

· Each email must also contain your name, the name(s) of your collaborators

and a contact phone number

· Collaborations are eligible, provided that

- all of the collaborators meet the qualifications

- all three submitted songs were written by the same writing team, and

- none of the collaborators is also submitting individually or is a member of another writing team that is entering into the competition.

John Wallowitch AWARD

The recipient will receive $500.

Qualifications

· Songwriter must be 39 years old or younger.

· Songwriter cannot thus far have received significant recognition in the music industry, for example, the songwriter cannot have won a major award such as a Grammy Award ®, or gained national name recognition outside of the songwriting community. In addition, the submitter must not have previously won an award from MAC for songwriting.

· Songwriter must submit three songs (MP3 only) via email with accompanying lyrics in the body of the email only. No PDF or Word attachments or links.

· SUBMISSION EMAIL: wallowitchaward@gmail.com

· Each song should be emailed in a separate email. Please send all 3 emails at the same time

or as close as possible.

· For each email, in the subject, put your last name and the song title

· (i.e. Sondheim-Send in the Clowns)

· Each email must also contain your name, the name(s) of your collaborators

and a contact phone number

· Collaborations are eligible, provided that

- all of the collaborators meet the qualifications

- all three submitted songs were written by the same writing team, and

- none of the collaborators is also submitting individually or is a member of another writing team that is entering into the competition.

John Wallowitch and Dottie Burman were beloved songwriters in the cabaret community. When Dottie Burman passed away, her estate bequeathed $5,000 dollars to MAC to set up a songwriting competition in her name that would award a cash prize to songwriters over the age of 40 who have not yet received recognition for their writing talents. The MAC Board passed a motion to create a matching award in John Wallowitch's name to honor songwriters under 40. The finalists are chosen by a panel of judges, and the final decision is made by a celebrity judge from the world of cabaret. Past judges include Barb Jungr (2014), Lauren Molina (2013), Ann Hampton Callaway (2012), Karen Mason (2011), and Sharon McNight (2017)

Past winners have included Sammy Buck & San Acquisto, Sam Carner & Derek Gregor, Patrick Dwyer, Amy Englehart, Drew Fornarola, Harriet Goldberg, Adam Gwon, Joe Iconis, Kenneth Jones & Gerald Stockstill, Shaina Taub, Sam Willmott, Amanda Yesnowitz & Deboirah Abramson.

