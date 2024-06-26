Stone Mountain to Perform at The Green Room 42 in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Stone Mountain, Off Broadway’s rising star of A Musical About Star Wars and Medea, the Musical, in a special new concert on Saturday, July 6 at 9:30 PM. Stone promises a night of laughs, rock hits, sing-a-longs, pop hits, costume changes, audience participation, a sprinkle of musical theater, and more. The show features music director Darius Frowner on piano, Matt Sharfglass on bass, and Zachary Scott Prall on percussion.



Stone Mountain is originally from Austin, Texas, where he developed a passion for singing and acting. He went on to study musical theater at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. After graduating, Stone moved to New York City and made his Off-Broadway debut as Taylor in A Musical About Star Wars at the AMT Theatre. He also appeared at The Green Room 42 as Jason in Medea, the Musical. Stone has performed all over the country at such regional theatres as The Lexington Theatre Company, Music Theatre Wichita, and ZACH Theatre in Austin.



Stone Mountain will perform on Saturday, July 6 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $40-$60. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.



