Steve Solomon Brings MY MOTHER'S ITALIAN, MY FATHER'S JEWISH, I'M IN THERAPY to the Ridgefield Playhouse

This Mother's Day, leave your heartache, headache and Zoloft at the door! Laugh, cry and become enthralled by someone else's family dysfunction in Steve Solomon's "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish, and I'm in Therapy!" at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 7:30pm, as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and the Barts Tree Service Comedy Series. Wacky characters, impersonations, and hilarious story-telling will transport you to all-too-familiar family and friend scenarios that are laugh-out-loud funny! All Moms in attendance receive a complimentary glass of Freixenet Ice for all their hard work! Visit Southwest Café (109 Danbury Road, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and enjoy a complimentary margarita with your entrée when you show your ticket.



Variety called Steve Solomon "...Alan King, Billy Crystal, a smidgen of Don Rickles and George Carlin all thrown in!" Martha Stewart Living Radio called the show "Heartwarming as comfort food!" The three-time award winning "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish and I'm In Therapy" has sold-out crowds throughout the world - and after nearly 10,000 performances and 1 million tickets sold, it has become one of the longest running one-man comedy shows in history. The show won the Connecticut Critics Circle Award, was nominated for a San Francisco Drama Desk Award, and was previously named "Best new off-Broadway play" by Broadway.com.



Spending an evening with Steve Solomon is like being with a dear, funny friend and dozens of your own hilarious friends and eccentric family members all at once. He has taken the art of impersonation and honed it to a science, as he brings more than twenty wacky characters to life through accents, dialects and hilarious story-telling. You'll meet the whole gang including the Italian/Jewish family, Steve's X, their therapists, the kids, the grandkids, the TSA... you get the picture. Prepare to laugh, cry and be delighted with someone else's family dysfunction...and on Mother's Day no less!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($45) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.



