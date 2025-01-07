Steve Schalchlin's Genre-Bending Concert Comes to Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning composer Steve Schalchlin will bring his unique sound to Don't Tell Mama NYC on March 7th at 7pm. This will be an evening of laughter, reflection, and soaring melodies as Schalchlin weaves together his signature blend of gallows humor and heartfelt depth.

Along with a special appearance by cabaret legend Sidney Myer, the stellar ensemble features internationally acclaimed vocalist Carl Draper, known for his powerful baritone and emotive performances, rising star tenor Blake Zolfo, celebrated for his angelic voice and stage presence, and virtuoso Charlie Viehl on violin, vocals, and guitar, bringing his distinctive improvisational energy to each performance. The Rebel Nerds – South African musician Gavin Gold and Maine native Jake Adams – will bring their high-energy pop-punk infused sound to several numbers, with Adams seamlessly transitioning to bass with the Bonus Round Band.

The evening culminates as Schalchlin and Gold transform into the duo Strawberry Feels NYC, bringing audiences together through the universal language of Beatles classics. Expect a Sgt. Pepper's-inspired singalong of the Fab Four that embodies the same spontaneous, magical community spirit they create weekly in Central Park.

For those unfamiliar with Schalchlin, he's an award-winning composer whose career has been defined by music's power to connect, heal, and transform. From Off-Broadway musicals to Beatles singalongs in Central Park, he has consistently used his art to bridge emotional and cultural divides. Selected by George Michael to play John Lennon's IMAGINE piano for a documentary, Schalchlin has dedicated his career to music's transformative potential. His accolades include NY Drama League, NY Outer Critics Circle and awards from the LA Drama Critics Circle, GLAAD Media Awards, and LA Ovation Awards for works like the Off-Broadway musicals "The Last Session" and "The Big Voice: God or Merman?". This one-night-only performance offers a glimpse into his powerful ability to build community through music.

