Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: NYE WITH JENN COLELLA at 54 Below

Celebrate NYE with Tony nominee Jenn Colella!

By: Dec. 24, 2024
Spotlight: NYE WITH JENN COLELLA at 54 Below Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Jenn Colella is bringing her powerhouse vocals to a special New Year’s Eve show as a tribute to all we’ve been through and a celebration of all that’s to come! Ring in the New Year with a mixture of pop, rock, and some good ol’ standards as you count down together in style celebrating love and life in all its many forms.

For this performance, our regular menu will be replaced by a special New Year’s Eve prix fixe, which features festive seasonal dishes and a midnight champagne toast. All guests will be charged $125 per person for their meals (this pricing does not include additional beverages or tax & gratuity).

BUY TICKETS
 

LATEST NEWS

Review: YULETIDE CAROLE J. Bufford Nicely Presented
Photos: Carole J. Bufford Brings Yuletide Carole to 54 Below
Review: A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS at Birdland Is Holiday Glee Galore
Review: THE RANDY ANDYS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR at GR42 Offers Cheer



 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos