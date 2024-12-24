Spotlight: NYE WITH JENN COLELLA at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jenn Colella is bringing her powerhouse vocals to a special New Year’s Eve show as a tribute to all we’ve been through and a celebration of all that’s to come! Ring in the New Year with a mixture of pop, rock, and some good ol’ standards as you count down together in style celebrating love and life in all its many forms.



For this performance, our regular menu will be replaced by a special New Year’s Eve prix fixe, which features festive seasonal dishes and a midnight champagne toast. All guests will be charged $125 per person for their meals (this pricing does not include additional beverages or tax & gratuity).



BUY TICKETS









Comments