Spencer Day Wraps Up Shows at The Green Room 42 with Preview of New Album

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of acclaimed singer and songwriter Spencer Day for his final New York show of the year on Saturday, November 2 at 9:30 PM. The unique #1 Billboard charting pop/jazz performer has appeared at venues from Lincoln Center to the Hollywood Bowl. This concert will be a coda to his yearlong residency of packed shows and critical raves at the club showcasing his diverse and eclectic original songs. The November show will include material from his recent album Angel City and a preview of Broadway By Day, his upcoming theater-based collection of Rodgers & Hammerstein ("Bali Ha'i"), Marvin Hamlisch ("What I Did for Love"), Jerry Herman ("It Only Takes a Moment") and more.

Spencer's upcoming national tour dates include Feinstein's at Vitellos in Los Angeles, CA (December 5-6), Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs, CA (December 7), Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco, CA (December 31), Tsakopoulos Center for The Arts in Sacramento, CA (January 18, 2020), and Casa Mañana Theatre in Dallas, TX (February 12-15, 2020).

His first musical collaboration with Postmodern Jukebox - a reworking of the Panic! at the Disco hit "High Hopes" - just hit one million views on YouTube. The track was include in the new Postmodern Jukebox album, Jazz Age Thirst Trap.

The video for Spencer's "72 and Sunny," the first single from the album Angel City, debuted on People.com, which praised the "the song's bright, hopeful lyrics with retro-themed visuals." He recently performed the song live on Fox TV's "Good Day New York." The album's second single, "Angel City," was the #1 Most Added track from the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart, in addition to being #1 Most Added track on the Groove Jazz Music Chart. Last season his show won a rave review from All About Jazz, exclaiming "whether as performer or composer, Day showed a penchant for shadowy explorations of wayward souls and ephemeral relationships. Each was a modern classic of intimate proportions, wrapped in smoky delivery that lilted through every seamless key change." A special remix of "72 and Sunny," which was recently put into rotation by Sirius XM Chill and now featured by DJ Kygo, is available on iTunes here.

Spencer Day - born in Utah, raised in rural Arizona, and currently living in New York City - has wandered amid the expansive and diverse landscape of American music, developing an artistic sensibility that borrows from numerous sources: jazz, musical theater, cabaret, soul, folk, traditional and contemporary pop. He uses intuition and improvisation as his primary tools to craft a sound that is familiar, yet fresh and innovative at the same time. Day's album Vagabond peaked at #11 on the Billboard Album Chart and stayed on the chart for 47 weeks. The lead single, "Til You Come To Me," peaked at #3. His recent album, Daybreak, debuted at #1 on the iTunes Jazz Chart.

The Washington Post praised his "cool jazz sensibilities" and "cleverly crafted tales," with Time Out New York calling him "a compelling, quirky singer-songwriter." According to The San Francisco Chronicle, "his melodies are infectious, his arrangements are dazzling and, most of all, his delivery is heartfelt and, often, heartbreaking. He is not only a superb pianist, but a brilliant arranger, who consistently celebrates the partnership between his voice and the piano. "

Spencer Day performs at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Saturday, November 2 at 9:30 PM. The cover changes is $20-$60. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42





