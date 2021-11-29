Shereen Pimentel, Lila Coogan & More to Star in 54 SINGS ADELE

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Adele on December 11th, 2021 at 9:45pm. Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of one of the music industry's most prolific stars with some of Broadway's hottest stars from Anastasia, Hamilton, Come From Away, and more!

Fresh off the release of her first album in six years, 30, the music of Grammy Award-winning artist Adele comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! From "Someone Like You" and "Rolling in the Deep" to "Hello" and "When We Were Young," join some of Broadway's best as we celebrate one of the most influential artists in the music industry today: Adele.

The cast includes Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Lila Coogan (Anastasia), Alex Finke (Come From Away, Les Miserables), Keri Rene Fuller (Cats, Waitress), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, Les Miserables), JJ Niemann (The Book of Mormon, Ratatouille the TikTok Musical), Daniel Quadrino (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wicked), Charissa Hogeland (Frozen, Heathers), Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, The Last Five Years), Hannah Elless (A Christmas Carol, Bright Star), Drew Redington (Mean Girls, The Prom), Hannah Cruz (Hamilton, Bullets Over Broadway), Iain Young (Mean Girls, Newsies), Darilyn Castillo (Hamilton), Kyra Kennedy (Waitress, Mystic Pizza), and Carolina Rial (The Voice).

The concert is produced and directed by Linnae Medeiros (54 Sings Harry Styles, 54 Sings ABBA) with music direction by Jacob Fjeldheim.

54 Sings Adele plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 11th at 9:45pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.