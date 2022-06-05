Shannon Daley Returns To Don't Tell Mama With 'Anybody Have A Map?'

Shannon Daley returns to Don't Tell Mama for encore performances of her cabaret debut show "Anybody Have A Map?" on June 12 and June 18 at 3 pm. (www.donttellmamanyc.com, 343 West 46th Street, NYC, 212-757-0788).

Directed by Lennie Watts, with Musical Director Steven Ray Watkins, Sean Murphy on Bass, and Don Kelly on Drums, and featuring her son, Rafi Martinez - this show takes us on Shannon's personal journey through becoming an empty nester and rediscovering and pursuing her dreams during a pandemic. There is an eclectic mix of songs from new and old artists from Broadway, American Songbook, Rock and Pop hits, as well as four parodies that she wrote. This show premiered at Don't Tell Mama on October 3, 2021.

Prior to starting her family, Shannon was pursuing a career in acting on the stage. She studied Acting at SUNY New Paltz and her regional musical credits include, Mary Magdalene in "Jesus Christ Superstar," Sheila in "Hair," Mallory in "City of Angels," and Johanna in "Sweeney Todd." Straight acting credits include Sarah from "Children of a Lesser God," Ariel in "Tempest," Isabella in "Measure for Measure," Rosalind in "As You Like It" and Madge in "Picnic."

"Anybody Have A Map?" June 12 and 18, 2022 at 3 pm at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, New York, NY. For reservations, call 212-757-0788. There is a $15 cover charge and a $20/2 drink minimum. Cash only. For reservations online, visit www.donttellmamanyc.com.