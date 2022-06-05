Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shannon Daley Returns To Don't Tell Mama With 'Anybody Have A Map?'

'Anybody Have A Map?' runs June 12 and 18, 2022 at 3 pm at Don't Tell Mama.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 5, 2022  

Shannon Daley Returns To Don't Tell Mama With 'Anybody Have A Map?'

Shannon Daley returns to Don't Tell Mama for encore performances of her cabaret debut show "Anybody Have A Map?" on June 12 and June 18 at 3 pm. (www.donttellmamanyc.com, 343 West 46th Street, NYC, 212-757-0788).

Directed by Lennie Watts, with Musical Director Steven Ray Watkins, Sean Murphy on Bass, and Don Kelly on Drums, and featuring her son, Rafi Martinez - this show takes us on Shannon's personal journey through becoming an empty nester and rediscovering and pursuing her dreams during a pandemic. There is an eclectic mix of songs from new and old artists from Broadway, American Songbook, Rock and Pop hits, as well as four parodies that she wrote. This show premiered at Don't Tell Mama on October 3, 2021.

Prior to starting her family, Shannon was pursuing a career in acting on the stage. She studied Acting at SUNY New Paltz and her regional musical credits include, Mary Magdalene in "Jesus Christ Superstar," Sheila in "Hair," Mallory in "City of Angels," and Johanna in "Sweeney Todd." Straight acting credits include Sarah from "Children of a Lesser God," Ariel in "Tempest," Isabella in "Measure for Measure," Rosalind in "As You Like It" and Madge in "Picnic."

"Anybody Have A Map?" June 12 and 18, 2022 at 3 pm at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, New York, NY. For reservations, call 212-757-0788. There is a $15 cover charge and a $20/2 drink minimum. Cash only. For reservations online, visit www.donttellmamanyc.com.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand