Seth Bisen-Hersh to Present Stephen Sondheim Tribute Cabarets at Don't Tell Mama

Award-winning off-Broadway composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh (Love Quirks) will present cabarets featuring the songs of Stephen Sondheim on Tuesday, January 28th & Thursday, January 30th, 2025 at 7PM at renowned cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama to celebrate hitting 850 cabaret showcases that he has produced, emceed and accompanied.

The evening, which will will celebrate the beloved icon of musical theater, will be comprised of songs from Sondheim’s musicals including Follies, Merrily We Roll Along, Company, Sweeney Todd and Sunday in the Park with George.

Tuesday’s performers include: Kayla Brandt, Laura Catherine, Neely Caudle, Chloë Cheers, Damian Garcia, Ashley Marie Holm, Elias Husgafvel, Sophie Leiton-Toomey, Justin Lowenhar, Karis McMurry, Rori Nogee, Vicente Nunez, Eliza Pagelle, Izaya Perrier, Kaleb Sells, Carly Sesti, Matthew Wangemann, Kellie Williams & Chana Wingard.

Thursday’s performers include: Miriam Aslam, Avital Asuleen, Ernest Barzaga, Daniel Echevarria, Damian Garcia, Isa Gradiz, Michelina Hodgens, Nora Jean, Alyssa Katherine, Terence Law, Compton Little, Haley Mizelle, Eleanor Panico, Tannalee Poythress, Kaleb Sells & Mara vanBeekhom.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W.46th St. The show has a $20 cover and $20 minimum which must include 2 drinks, which is cash only.

