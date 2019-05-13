Seth Bisen-Hersh Presents A Jerry Herman Cabaret, June 4



Seth Bisen-Hersh has been producing, emceeing and accompanying his weekly musical theatre showcases at renowned cabaret venue, Don't Tell Mama, for over 12 years now.

To celebrate his 12 year showcase anniversary and his milestone 550th showcase, Bisen-Hersh is presenting an evening of Jerry Herman tunes on Tuesday, June 4th at 7PM. The evening will be comprised of over 20 songs from Herman's repertoire, featuring songs from his award-winning musicals Milk and Honey, Mame, Hello, Dolly!, Dear World, The Grand Tour, Mack and Mabel, La Cage aux Folles and Miss Spectacular.

The cast will feature wonderfully talented showcase alumni: Ashley Benson, Sallie Bieterman, Elizabeth Budinoff, Brian Childers (Helen Hayes Award Winner), Roger Gilbert Crane, Sarah Gaines, Sarah Grace, Paul Hanegan, Mary Lauren, Katie McConaughy, Melissa Meli, Carla Angeline Mongado, Jim Reilly, Jr., Janissa Rose, Emma Romasco, Celia Mei Rubin (Matilda, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812) and Bryan Songy.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th St. There is a $15 cover and 2 drink minimum (cash only). Reservations can be made at: https://www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/5402-seth-s-talent-show

Seth Bisen-Hersh is a prolific, versatile and award-winning composer/lyricist and performer. His musicals include The Diamond as Big as the Ritz (2019 Finalist: Stiles & Drewe Best Song Award, Studio Cast Recording), Love Quirks (limited run in NYC, Studio Cast Recording), Stanley's Party (Manhattan Children's Theatre, 2010), More to Love (2014 Winner: Best Lyrics, West Village Musical Theatre Festival), The Spickner Spin (2004 Fringe NYC Audience Favorite Award), and Meaningless Sex (2003 Fringe NYC Audience Favorite Award). He has also written and starred in 9 cabaret song cycles of his work: And Then She Dumped Me, The Gayest Straight Man Alive, Meaningful Sex, Neurotic Tendencies, Why am I Not Famous Yet?, Writer's Block: a cabaret that was hard to write, I'll Relax When I'm Dead: a reluctantly prolific cabaret, If Adele Can Do It, So Can I: an evening of mostly sorrow and Not Your Grandma's Cabaret (unless she's really naughty).

For 10 years, he produced two annual charity concerts of his work featuring Broadway performers (Broadway Meows and Broadway Can!); he wrote/starred in the 5 seasons of the web series "Every Day a Little Seth," co-wrote/co-starred in the TV pilot version and has emceed, produced and accompanied over 550 musical theatre talent showcases at Don't Tell Mama. In addition, he has published 3 books: a memoir, "Sleep. Write. Now. Emerging from a dark year of insomnia, anxiety and depression from loss" and two books of essays: "Every Page a Little Seth" and "Millennials are Ruining the World!", the latter which he turned into an audiobook and podcast premiering in June 2019. He has two Bachelors from MIT (Computer Science & Engineering and Music Composition) and a Masters in Music Technology from NYU. www.sethbh.com FB/Twitter/Instagram: @sethbhdotcom

Always,

Seth Bisen-Hersh

Composer/Lyricist/Author/Accompanist/Vocal Coach/Cabaret Producer

450 W. 42nd St., Apt 18C; New York, NY 10036

212-265-0932, seth@sethbh.com

http://www.sethbh.comFB/Twitter/Instagram: @sethbhdotcom

Check out my books here:

https://www.amazon.com/author/sethbh

Watch my sitcom, Every Day a Little Seth, here:

https://www.youtube.com/EveryDayaLittleSeth





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You